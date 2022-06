(WLUK) -- The Medical College of Wisconsin has received a gift of $50 million. The gift comes from the Kern Family Foundation. “This transformational investment will help us reshape the profession of medicine to benefit learners, physicians, and their patients,” said John R. Raymond, Sr., MD, president and CEO of MCW. “The generosity and leadership of the Kern Family Foundation supports our shared commitment to driving fundamental changes to how patients and families receive medical care and moves us further toward our goal of advancing health for all through human flourishing, character and caring.”

DE PERE, WI ・ 2 DAYS AGO