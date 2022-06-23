ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wilmington, VT

Ribbon cutting ceremony for new public safety building

By Editorial
Deerfield Valley News
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWILMINGTON- The public is invited to an open house and ribbon cutting celebration for Wilmington’s new public safety building on...

Deerfield Valley News

Beaver Street project celebrates completion

WILMINGTON - Wilmington Works director Meg Staloff introduced artists Elise and Payne Junker during Saturday’s dedication of the new Beaver Street Art Project. The metal sculpture was designed and created at the Junkers’ art studio in Chester. The art was hung on a concrete retaining wall next to the Richards Group insurance building at the corner of Beaver and East Main streets. The creation includes multiple sections reflecting well-known Wilmington buildings including the Crafts Inn, town hall, and Pettee Memorial Library, as well as classic representations including a sugar house, covered bridge, water wheel, wildlife, and the Hoot, Toot, and Whistle Railroad. Music was provided by Joe and Holly Fourtner.
WILMINGTON, VT
Deerfield Valley News

MOOver plans fireworks buses

WILMINGTON - Southeast Vermont Transit, also known as SEVT or the MOOver, is running additional buses for Wilmington’s Independence Day fireworks. The fireworks will begin around dusk on Saturday, July 2, at Hayford Field. At 6:15 pm the MOOver will begin free shuttle service to and from two park-and-ride lots - Howe Farm and the Wilmington Town Garage. At the conclusion of the fireworks buses will return to the lots.
WILMINGTON, VT
WCAX

Proposed Rutland business comes to a halt after community backlash

RUTLAND, Vt. (WCAX) - Plans for a new gunsmith business in Rutland are on hold, as the owner removed his zoning request, following community outcry. For months, Eric Fletcher was making headway to open a gunsmith business. When he applied to rezone his home, which is located adjacent to Northeast Primary School, he was flooded with a negative community response.
RUTLAND, VT
Wilmington, VT
Wilmington, VT
Government
Local
Vermont Government
Deerfield Valley News

Fidium ... for now

I live in Medburyville, an un(der)served area of Wilmington. No Duncan Cable and bad DSL. I was glad to see the crew laying out fiber optic cable on our road and will be subscribing to Fidium as soon as it’s available. However, if and when DVFiber finally comes to Medburyville, I plan to switch. The United States is very poorly served by our system of private monopolies. The sooner we move to a public infrastructure system, where private providers compete for subscribers, the better off we’ll be.
WILMINGTON, VT
Deerfield Valley News

Free summer recreation program extends hours, offers breakfast

WILMINGTON - Wilmington Middle School Summer Recreation is sponsoring a free extended day program for the week of Tuesday, July 5, to Friday, July 8, at the Old School Community Center. The program will include outdoor and challenge activities along with daily Japanese drumming - Taiko - demonstrations and workshops led by a master teacher from Burlington Taiko.
WILMINGTON, VT
VTDigger

Springfield, no stranger to factory shutdowns, hopeful laid-off workers can find work in hot market

JELD-WEN, a window and door manufacturer, laid off 80 workers at its North Springfield site on Wednesday, and plans to let go of 10 more. The state Department of Labor aims to connect those who lost their jobs with local firms looking for workers. Read the story on VTDigger here: Springfield, no stranger to factory shutdowns, hopeful laid-off workers can find work in hot market.
SPRINGFIELD, VT
WMUR.com

Multi-alarm fire burns at lumber mill in Greenfield

GREENFIELD, N.H. — Crews battled a multi-alarm fire at a sawmill in Greenfield on Saturday. The fire started around 1:20 p.m. at Kennebec Lumber Company on Sawmill Road, according to Southwest Mutual Fire Aid. About twenty towns were involved either fighting the fire, or covering other stations. Photos and...
GREENFIELD, NH
#Public Safety#Urban Construction#The Deerfield Valley News
Deerfield Valley News

Firefighters auction

HALIFAX - On Saturday, July 2, starting at 10 am, the Halifax firefighters will have their annual auction at the firehouse located at 118 Branch Road. Many items will be auctioned off. Refreshments will be on sale.
WINDHAM COUNTY, VT
WCAX

What to do: Saturday, June 25

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Let’s take a look at what’s happening in our region for Saturday, June 25, 2022. What better way to kick off summer than by picking your own fresh fruit? Wellwood Orchards in Springfield, Vt. is hosting a Strawberry Festival from 10:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m.
SPRINGFIELD, VT
mychamplainvalley.com

Jeld-Wen closes Springfield plant, lays off 80

Springfield, VT — Just a day after hiring a new chief financial officer, window and door manufacturer Jeld-Wen announced it will close it’s Springfield plant and merge operations with the company’s Ludlow location. As a result, 80 employees were recently informed that they would be laid off.
SPRINGFIELD, VT
WCAX

Vermont man was piloting plane that crashed in New Hampshire

CHARLESTOWN, N.H. (WCAX) - Police say the man flying the plane that crashed into the Connecticut River in New Hampshire on Wednesday was an experienced pilot from Vermont. Charlestown police say George Tucker, 27, of Ludlow, Vermont, was flying the single-engine prop plane when it went down in Charlestown at about 10 a.m. They say Tucker is an experienced pilot.
CHARLESTOWN, NH
mynbc5.com

Wrecked plane removed from river after pilot survives crash

CHARLESTOWN, N.H. — A team of salvage experts worked alongside experienced divers and firefighters Thursday to remove a plane from the longest river in New England — a day after a pilot from Vermont survived crashing into the water. "We don’t want (the wreckage) out there another day...
CHARLESTOWN, NH
Deerfield Valley News

Changes to Fourth of July fair

WARDSBORO - The 2022 Fourth of July street fair and parade will take place on Monday, July 4, with the street fair beginning at 9 am and the parade at 10 am. The street fair and parade will take on a slightly different look this year. While trying to balance the normal level of fun and excitement usually enjoyed with an eye on keeping the community safe during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, the planning committee for the Wardsboro Fourth of July celebration has decided to offer a streamlined version of the annual event. They have limited the street vendors to local artisans only, while still offering homemade pies, strawberry shortcake, chicken barbecue, doughnuts, and coffee. Some of the traditional events, such as the children’s games, the quilt show, the white elephant, and the hamburger and hot dog booth, will not be offered this year but the commitee hopes they will be back in 2023.
WARDSBORO, VT

