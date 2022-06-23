ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grand Traverse County, MI

Grand Traverse Sheriff’s Deputies Looking for Missing 21-Year-Old from Green Lake Township

By 9and10news Site Staff
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3L1TXB_0gK61XtX00

Grand Traverse County Sheriff’s deputies are looking for Maxwell Ensign, 21, of Green Lake Township, who has been missing since last Friday.

Ensign was last seen Friday morning at his parent’s home, but didn’t show up for work. His parents could not get a hold of him on Friday and have not had contact since, according to the Grand Traverse County Sheriff’s Office.

Ensign drives a black, 1990 Dodge Dakota pickup truck with the Michigan license plate DZA 5992. He is not believed to be danger to the public, and his parents are concerned for his welfare, deputies said in a statement Thursday.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Grand Traverse County Central Dispatch at 231-922-4550.

Comments / 4

