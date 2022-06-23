ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Diets

How to Control Hunger While Dieting (Best Tip Possible)

By Robert Born
boxrox.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSo you’ve started a diet, but found it difficult to keep hunger at bay. Learn how to control hunger while dieting with this simple tip. Everyone goes through a phase when they want to lose weight and you need to improve your eating habits for that to happen. There are numerous...

www.boxrox.com

Comments / 3

Related
boxrox.com

Best Science Based Diet For Fat Loss

When it comes to losing weight, the biggest thing you can do to help you is to take care of what you eat. Check out the best science based diet for fat loss according to a top fitness trainer. You are what you eat. You probably heard that before and...
DIETS
Medical News Today

Dietary tips for people with kidney disease and diabetes

Diabetes is a health condition that affects a person’s blood sugar levels. One of the potential complications of diabetes is kidney disease. Diet can play an important role in controlling both of these conditions. Limiting certain foods and adding others can help an individual maintain a good overall health status.
FITNESS
WebMD

Exercise Lying Down? Absolutely!

Right before I was diagnosed with ovarian cancer, I was the fittest I had ever been in my life. I ran almost every day with my golden retriever and played soccer with my husband on a co-ed soccer team (I was terrible, but I blew through 500+ calories with every game). In fact, it was being hit with a soccer ball that sent me to the nurse practitioner who found my spreading cancer.
WORKOUTS
The Independent

How many times a week should you exercise and for how long?

Leading an active lifestyle has major physical and mental benefits, as raising your heart rate and exercising your body on a regular basis can reduce the risk of many kinds of diseases and health conditions.However, a 2020 YouGov survey found that on average, a quarter of Britons (27 per cent) aren’t managing a single 30-minute exercise session a week.This is despite the NHS recommending that adults should do some type of physical activity every day, from moderate activity, such as brisk walking, to vigorous activity, like running.But every person has different needs and levels of ability, so it can...
WORKOUTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hunger#Dieting#Calories#Renaissance Periodization#Volumetrics Diet
MedicineNet.com

14 Signs of Vitamin D Deficiency

The goals of treating and preventing the lack of vitamin D are the same. It is to reach and keep an adequate level of vitamin D in the body. Your healthcare provider will let you know how long you need to continue vitamin D supplements. Eating more foods that contain...
HEALTH
MedicineNet.com

When is the Best Time to Measure Your Blood Pressure?

Hypertension, also known as high blood pressure, requires regular blood pressure checks. If you have hypertension, you need to know the best time to test your blood pressure. The most appropriate time to get your blood pressure checked depends on a few factors. These include your daily routine, schedule, convenience, the time of the day, and whether you're doing the test at home or at your healthcare professional's office.
HEALTH
12tomatoes.com

Is It Bad To Break Spaghetti In Half?

I’m probably committing a cardinal kitchen sin, but I’m admitting it – I’m guilty of breaking long pasta in half. I’m in a rush and want to get things cooked faster, I never thought about it, but to my surprise, it’s an absolute no-no. Is there a reason behind this pasta snapping faux pas rule or is it just a made up myth?
FOOD & DRINKS
BHG

How to Get Rid of Ants from Your Home Using Natural Remedies

According to National Geographic, there are more than 10,000 known species of ants in the world. Often confused with termites, most ants are harmless. But carpenter ants can damage wood, and ant varieties like fire ants, harvester ants, field ants, and crazy ants can bite or sting people and pets.
ANIMALS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Fitness
NewsBreak
Diets
NewsBreak
Weight Loss
Apartment Therapy

The Ingenious Amazon Shelf That Makes the Most of Unused Corner Space

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. All prices were accurate at the time of publishing. When living in a small apartment, you’re pretty much required to get scrappy with how you organize home goods and accessories. Sometimes, that can feel like trying to create storage space out of thin air. Fortunately, there are plenty of viable product options when it comes to, for example, expanding your cabinet space, decluttering your closet or organizing your bathroom. With bedrooms and communal areas, shelving is a must not only for storing various knick-knacks, but also for displaying works of art and dressing up your interior style. Even knowing all of this, I can guess that there’s still one facet of most homes that remains vastly underutilized: corners!
HOME & GARDEN
MindBodyGreen

D2 vs. D3: Why Form Matters When It Comes To Vitamin D

Everyone seems to be talking about the importance of vitamin D (myself included). In time, it’s become the vitamin to rival even the famed vitamin C. But when we talk about increasing our vitamin D intake, it’s helpful to be clear about the specifics of what we mean, exactly. After all, the body doesn’t use all types of vitamin D in the same way; it prefers one kind over another.
NUTRITION
Allrecipes.com

Stop Using Metal Knives to Slice Avocados — Here's What to Use Instead

When you're ready to cut an avocado for your avocado toast, guacamole, or a simple salad, you're probably not thinking about the type of knife that you should use. Most of the time, you likely grab the first knife you can find, which is almost always a metal knife (since those are so common in kitchens).
FOOD & DRINKS
LIVESTRONG.com

Cat experts warn against viral ice cube TikTok trend

The internet does love a good cat trend, and the latest viral ice cube TikTok trend is certainly creating a stir. Although it’s currently without a snappy title, the ‘challenge’ can be found trending under the hashtag #icecubecat. Owners are urged to ‘put an ice cube on...
PETS
princesspinkygirl.com

Tomato Cucumber Salad

Tomato Cucumber Salad is a classic summer salad that’s loaded fresh crunchy cucumbers, juicy tomatoes, and thinly sliced onions, all tossed in a light and refreshing homemade dressing. This simple side salad is so quick and easy to make and is perfectly cool for warm weather when it’s too...
RECIPES
myrecipes.com

These Easy Flatbreads Are Just Two Ingredients Away

I'm a bread baker. I keep two sourdough starters going, I make homemade pizza dough, dinner rolls, luxurious buttery brioches, and hearty pumpernickel. I love making individual bakes like bagels and English muffins. And I especially love homemade flatbreads. Pitas and naans and the like are endlessly useful to have in your repertoire, from accompanying dips on your appetizer spread and filling bread baskets at a dinner party to making a fast and easy breakfast or lunch for one.
RECIPES
shefinds

A Dermatologist Tells Us What Vitamin C Does To Our Skin

From serums and oils to moisturizers and sunscreens, Vitamin C has made its way into virtually every type of skincare product under the sun. Whatever you’re looking for, you can likely find an option that contains this ingredient. And with all the hype around it in the skincare sphere, you may have found yourself asking: what exactly does Vitamin C do? As it turns out, the answer is a lot! This water-soluble antioxidant nutrient can do wonders for your skin, especially when it comes to diminishing signs of aging.
SKIN CARE
Gillian May

The Key to Alcohol Addiction Recovery May Be Neuroplasticity

I am six and half years sober from alcohol addiction. It was no easy feat to quit drinking, but through a combination of therapy and changing up my habits, I succeeded. I drank for over 25 years, which is a fairly long time. No doubt, my drinking habit was entrenched in my nervous system, which made recovery more difficult.

Comments / 0

Community Policy