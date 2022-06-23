ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Parkland, FL

Attorneys move closer to seating jury in Parkland shooter's sentencing trial

By Linnie Supall
WPTV West Palm Beach
WPTV West Palm Beach
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3o3rhd_0gK612rV00

With less that two weeks before opening statements are expected to begin in the sentencing trial for Nikolas Cruz, the quest to find a fair and impartial jury pushed ahead Thursday.

As prosecutors and defense attorneys challenged potential jurors with a series of stringent questions, lead prosecutor Mike Satz tried to find out if they harbor any biases about law enforcement or firearms.

"How long have you owned your AK?" Satz asked one potential juror.

"Probably over a year," the potential juror answered.

"Have you every had an unpleasant experience with a law enforcement officer?" Satz asked.

Defense attorneys dug even deeper, seeking the jury's views on violent video games and animal abuse.

Amy Beth Bennett/AP
Sentence mitigation specialist Kate O'Shea (right), a member of the defense team, speaks with Assistant Public Defender Nawal Bashimam during jury selection in the penalty phase of the trial of Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School shooter Nikolas Cruz, Thursday, June 23, 2022, at the Broward County Courthouse in Fort Lauderdale, Fla.

"Is it OK for a 12-, 13- or 14-year-old child to play a first-person shooter game?" defense attorney Nawal Bashimam asked.

"I think it's dependent on the individual child. Are they starting to reenact some of those things?" a potential juror answered.

Bashimam also sent a distinct message to prospective jurors that the violent images they'll be viewing during the trial will be graphic.

Amy Beth Bennett/AP
Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School shooter Nikolas Cruz speaks with capital defense attorney Casey Secor at the defense table during a break in jury selection in the penalty phase of Cruz's trial, Thursday, June 23, 2022, at the Broward County Courthouse in Fort Lauderdale, Fla.

"You will see photos of children and educators killed right in the school," she said. "You will also see photos of murder victims with bullet wounds, blood and other wounds that caused their death."

Cruz, 23, pleaded guilty to killing 14 students and three staff members at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in 2018. This trial is all about determining his punishment. It will be up to jurors to decide if he should face the death penalty or life in prison without parole.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
International Business Times

Ghislaine Maxwell Seeks To Curb Accusers' Testimony At Sentencing

Ghislaine Maxwell urged a U.S. judge not to admit testimony from four female accusers at her sentencing next Tuesday for aiding the financier Jeffrey Epstein's sexual abuse of underage girls. In a Friday letter to Circuit Judge Alison Nathan, who presided over Maxwell's trial and will sentence the British socialite,...
PUBLIC SAFETY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Fort Lauderdale, FL
Local
Florida Crime & Safety
City
Parkland, FL
Parkland, FL
Crime & Safety
Popculture

Actor Moses Armstrong Arrested for Heinous Crime

Actor Moses Armstrong has been arrested actor Moses Armstrong in Akwa Ibom, Nigeria and charged him with "rape of a minor" according to a report by The Daily Post. On Monday, June 20, authorities there released a statement about Armstrong's arrest on Thursday, June 9. Police also announced that Armstrong had been remanded to the custody of the Director of Public Prosecution.
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sentencing#Defense Attorneys#Jury Selection#Jury Trial#Violent Crime
The Independent

Mother of toddler killed in hot car says overturning ex-husband’s murder conviction is ‘vindication’

The mother of a toddler who was killed when her ex-husband left him inside a hot car has called a court’s decision to overturn his murder conviction the right one.Leanna Taylor, the child’s mother, said through her lawyer on Wednesday that Justin Ross Harris’s life sentence being overturned was “vindication” for both herself, the father and their deceased son, Cooper.She has long maintained Mr Harris’s innocence in the case, in which the 41-year-old was sentenced to life without parole for the death of Cooper, who died after being left inside a hot car for several hours in 2014.“This is vindication...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Oxygen

How A Gay Man's Execution Forced An Examination Of Anti-LGBTQ Bias Among Juries

Advocates around the country are fighting jury discrimination after one man’s sexuality was a contributing factor in his 2019 execution. Charles Rhines confessed to murdering 22-year-old Donnivan Schaefer during a 1992 burglary in South Dakota. The defendant went to a Rapid City doughnut shop — from which he’d been fired weeks earlier — forced Schaefer into a storeroom, tied him up and stabbed him repeatedly in the stomach, according to CBS News.
RAPID CITY, SD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
HipHopWired

Feds Want Longer Jail Sentence for Nicki Minaj’s Husband

Federal prosecutors have recommended a stricter jail sentence for Kenneth Petty in advance of his upcoming sentencing for failure to register as a sex offender in the state of California. Lawyers for the husband of Nicki Minaj had previously petitioned for him to be placed on house arrest, but prosecutors feel that the amenities were too comfortable for Petty to serve time.
CALIFORNIA STATE
The Independent

Killer drivers could receive life sentences under new rules

Killer drivers will face up to life in prison under new sentencing rules coming into force this week.Judges will be able to hand down life sentences to dangerous drivers who kill and careless drivers who kill while under the influence of drink or drugs.The new sentencing regime far exceeds the previous maximum penalty of 14 years.The change comes into effect on Tuesday as a result of the Police, Crime, Sentencing and Courts (PCSC) Act.The reforms will also create a new offence of causing serious injury by careless driving, meaning those who inflict long-term or permanent injuries also face tougher sentences.Deputy...
PUBLIC SAFETY
WPTV West Palm Beach

WPTV West Palm Beach

26K+
Followers
6K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest South Florida news and weather from WPTV West Palm Beach, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.wptv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy