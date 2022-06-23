ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Electrical fire damages storage house at The Society Garden. Here’s what we know

By Chelsea Madden
 2 days ago

A Facebook post that no one in Macon wanted to see— The Society Garden’s storage house caught fire today.

Megan Evans, owner of the beer garden, told The Telegraph that it was “so hot outside that an electrical fire broke out near the storage house.”

The storage house holds all the beer and slushees and according to Megan, the internet router as well.

“We are trying our best to get things back open for tomorrow night,” she said.

Luckily, no one was hurt and the fire was short-lived.

