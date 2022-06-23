ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado State

Will the new Juul ban help Colorado’s high teen vape use?

By DJ Summers
FOX31 Denver
FOX31 Denver
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=41WaQ1_0gK60qVR00

DENVER ( KDVR ) — Juul is no more, but the brand only accounts for a fraction of Colorado’s teen vaping.

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration banned the sale of Juul products on Thursday and ordered the company to pull its products from store shelves. The action is part of a larger effort to curb teen vaping rates.

FDA bans Juul e-cigarettes tied to teen vaping surge

This should hit Colorado’s vapers hard. The state has the largest rate of teen vape users, according to 2017 survey data from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. This follows one of the nation’s highest overall vaping rates. Colorado ranked fourth in the nation in 2018, with 7.3% of its population using vape products.

High schoolers vape at even higher rates, according to the state health department’s Health Kids Colorado Survey.

Among Colorado high schoolers, 30.4% have vaped at least once. Just over 16% have vaped in the last 30 days. Users aren’t simply dabbling, either. Half of the high schoolers who vaped in the last 30 days were trying to quit.

Juul is not the preferred product, however.

Nationally, 130,000 high school vape users prefer Juul, according to a CDC study. This only constitutes about 7%. Among middle schooler vape users, only 6% prefer Juul.

Puff Bar, Vuse and SMOK are more popular brands, though roughly one in five high school vape users admits to not knowing the brand they consume.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX31 Denver.

Comments / 0

Related
FOX31 Denver

‘It’s great’: Local vape shop weighs in on Juul ban

CENTENNIAL, Colo. (KDVR) — The Food and Drug Administration is cracking down on e-cigarettes by banning Juul products in the U.S over safety concerns. The company has also been accused of marketing its products to teenagers, tying them to the teen vaping surge. Colorado vape shops are reacting to the ban and sharing their thoughts […]
CENTENNIAL, CO
K2 Radio

Did You Know That Colorado Allows Physician-Assisted Suicide?

It's not a subject that most people are up to talking about on a daily basis, but "assisted suicide" and how it works in Colorado does come up. In 2021, there were over 150 cases of physician-assisted suicide in Colorado. It's been legal tin the state since 2016, when the "End-of-Life Option" act was passed. It was proposition 106: “Access to Medical Aid in Dying,” Over 1.7 million people voted "Yes" on the proposition, while just over 955,000 voted against it.
COLORADO STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Denver, CO
Health
Denver, CO
Government
City
Denver, CO
State
Colorado State
Local
Colorado Sports
County
Denver, CO
Local
Colorado Government
Local
Colorado Health
Denver, CO
Sports
The Denver Gazette

'Non-survivable' evacuation routes exist in Colorado’s most wildfire-prone areas

About a 45-minute drive west from downtown Denver, nestled in the shadow of Mount Evans, Evergreen flourishes as one of the gems of the Rocky Mountains. Its dense pine forests give way to craggy ridges that look down on creek beds winding through the dozens of Evergreen’s mountain neighborhoods, all centered on an alpine lake whose nearby landscape is dotted by boutiques, restaurants and bars.
COLORADO STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cdc#High School#Smok#Nexstar Media Inc
realtrends.com

These housing markets are hotter than ever. But water is running out

According to local lore, in the early 1800’s French-Canadian fur traders were caught in a dreadful snowstorm, and, to lighten their load, they buried large amounts of poudre (gunpowder) in a cache (hiding place) along the banks of a river. Today, the Cache la Poudre River runs through modern-day Fort Collins, Colorado.
FORT COLLINS, CO
Colorado Newsline

Colorado drag queen events face online hate and protests, leading to cancellations

Colorado drag performer Shirley Delta Blow has performed at countless drag queen story times in and around Denver since 2017, and was looking forward to hosting her latest event at the Denver Botanic Gardens during Pride Month. But the event, scheduled for June 18, was abruptly canceled earlier this month, and an online event listing […] The post Colorado drag queen events face online hate and protests, leading to cancellations appeared first on Colorado Newsline.
DENVER, CO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Pharmaceuticals
NewsBreak
Sports
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
FDA
Axios Denver

What Supreme Court's Roe v. Wade reversal means for Colorado

Data: Axios research; Cartogram: Sara Wise and Oriana Gonzalez/AxiosThe U.S. Supreme Court's decision Friday effectively repeals the right to an abortion for millions — but it won't have an immediate impact on Colorado. Driving the news: "The Constitution does not confer a right to abortion; Roe and Casey are overruled; and the authority to regulate abortion is returned to the people and their elected representatives," Justice Samuel Alito wrote in the 6-3 Dobbs v. Jackson ruling.What to know: Colorado lawmakers codified unrestricted access to abortion into state law earlier this year, a month before a SCOTUS draft opinion leak in...
COLORADO STATE
KVOE

UPDATE: Colorado woman arrested in Ottawa Saturday allegedly transporting illegal citizens

A Colorado woman was apprehended following a vehicle pursuit across four counties Saturday and is believed to have been involved in the smuggling of illegal citizens. According to the Franklin County Sheriff’s office, 39-year-old Rebecca Estrada of Colorado was apprehended at the Love’s Travel Stop at 203 E 27th Street in Ottawa following a pursuit that began in Lyon County. The Chase began after Estrada resisted a traffic stop by Lyon County Deputies at mile marker 135 on Interstate 35 just after 6:20 am Saturday.
KOOL 107.9 KBKL

The World’s Only Underground Firehouse is in Colorado

Tucked into the side of a mountain in the historic mining town of Creede, Colorado sits the world's only underground firehouse. What's even cooler, is that this unique station is open to the public on some days, meaning visitors can stop by and get a first-hand look at how things operate inside the cave.
FOX31 Denver

FOX31 Denver

23K+
Followers
10K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

FOX31 Denver KDVR covers the latest breaking news, weather, sports, and more at KDVR.com, along with Colorado's Own Channel 2 KWGN.

 https://kdvr.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy