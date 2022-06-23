ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

CITY OF BRENHAM DEPT. HEAD INJURED IN ACCIDENT

By Josh Blaschke
kwhi.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA City of Brenham department head was taken to the hospital after a two-vehicle accident this (Thursday) morning. The crash...

kwhi.com

Comments

kwhi.com

HAY BALER FIRE BURNS 27 ACRES IN CHAPPELL HILL

Over two dozen acres and numerous hay bales burned after a hay baler caught fire Friday in Chappell Hill. Around 11:30 a.m., the Chappell Hill Volunteer Fire Department responded to a vehicle fire off of FM 2447 near River Bottom Lane. Upon arrival, firefighters found a round baler and hay...
CHAPPELL HILL, TX
kwhi.com

NEW ULM WOMAN KILLED IN CALDWELL CRASH

Update @ 6:30 a.m. Friday: A New Ulm woman has been identified as the victim killed in Wednesday’s two-vehicle crash in Caldwell. Police Chief Charles Barnes said around 6 p.m., a white 2004 Freightliner was traveling southbound on Highway 36 when the load it was pulling that contained three large spools hit the side of the railroad underpass near County Road 107.
CALDWELL, TX
kwhi.com

FIRE DESTROYS HOME NEAR LAKE SOMERVILLE

An unoccupied home south of Lake Somerville was destroyed Friday afternoon in a fire. Rocky Creek Volunteer Fire Chief Tim Mantey said units responded around 1 p.m. to a structure fire on Gideon Lincecum Lane. According to Mantey, firefighters arrived to find a home and carport fully involved. There was...
SOMERVILLE, TX
kwhi.com

BRENHAM MAN ARRESTED AFTER TRAFFIC STOP

A Brenham man was arrested Thursday on multiple charges. Brenham Police report that Thursday morning at 8:50, Officer Tina Bruno conducted a traffic stop in the 900 block of Highway 290 West. Investigation revealed the driver, Ryan Wade Brauner, 39 of Brenham, was placed under arrest for Tampering with a government record and three active warrants. Warrants were from Washington County for Theft of between $100 and $750, from Waller County for Forgery of a Financial Instrument, and Austin County for Forgery of a Financial Instrument. Brauner was transported to the Washington County Jail where he was booked in.
BRENHAM, TX
montgomerycountypolicereporter.com

PURSUIT ENDS ON FM 1960

A Montgomery County Deputy attempted to stop a vehicle on I-45 near Budde which resulted in pursuit until the vehicle crashed into a female at FM 1960 and I-45. The suspect then fled as he fired shots got him at Hooters on FM 1960. Harris County Homicide Detectives are on the scene as the suspect suffered a self-inflicted gunshot wound.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, TX
montgomerycountypolicereporter.com

LIFE IN PRISON FOR CONROE DOUBLE MURDER

On February 12, 2020, at about 5:25 PM, Conroe Police Officers were dispatched to the parking lot at 11133 S IH-45 N at Crighton Rd. (River Bend Station). Dispatch received reports that several men had been shot. Police and paramedics arrived and found three males shot inside of a passenger car. Lifesaving measures were started on the men, but two did not survive. A third male was transported to HCA Houston Healthcare Conroe in critical condition. Conroe Police Detectives, the Montgomery County District Attorney’s Office, and Officers from numerous agencies arrived and started the investigation. The two deceased males of Conroe were identified as Devin Lee Rash, 20, and Ryan York, age 20. The third male, Bryce Smith, age 20, survived the shooting but a bullet remains in his head. Conroe Police arrested Waymon Nicholas Jordan and charged him with Capital murder. He claimed that there was a third person who did the shooting that was done with Jordan’s father’s .22 caliber gun. Almost three hours Conroe Police continued to interrogate Jordan. He finally admitted to shooting the trio and killing the two.
CONROE, TX
KBTX.com

Police in Caldwell investigating deadly crash

CALDWELL, Texas (KBTX) - One person died Wednesday evening in a motor vehicle crash in Caldwell. Police Chief Charles Barnes says the incident involved a commercial vehicle and a pickup truck on Highway 36 near County Road 107. The name of the person deceased isn’t being released at this time...
CALDWELL, TX
wtaw.com

Local Arrests On Charges Of Causing A Crash Involving An Injury And Six Warrants

A Houston woman is out of the Brazos County jail on her promise to return for future court appearances on a charge of causing a hit and run crash in College Station that injured the driver of a scooter. 21 year old Melissa Escareno was arrested almost three months after the March 29th collision at Walton and Foster, which is a block east of Texas. According to the College Station police arrest report, a witness saw the scooter driver fly off and strike his head on a construction sign. The arrest report also stated Escareno said she hit the scooter then drove to work because she panicked. The driver of the scooter was taken to the hospital for treatment of a broken wrist and collarbone.
COLLEGE STATION, TX
fox7austin.com

Three arrested in separate Fayette County traffic stops

FAYETTE COUNTY, Texas - Three people were arrested in separate traffic stops Wednesday night in Fayette County. The Fayette County Sheriff's Office says around 10:30 p.m. June 22, a sergeant stopped a 2006 green Ford Freestyle in the Schulenburg area. An investigation revealed the driver had been concealing methamphetamine in...
FAYETTE COUNTY, TX
wtaw.com

Highway 6 Closed South Of Hearne Following Self-Inflicted Gunshot Wound

Highway 6 was closed for almost 90 minutes Wednesday morning in Robertson County following a single car crash near the Campbell’s Creek bridge between OSR and Hearne. DPS troopers were told a southbound car attempted to make a U-turn when the car went across the roadway and into the northbound ditch.
HEARNE, TX
KBTX.com

DPS investigating three-vehicle crash on Highway 6

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - The Texas Department of Public Safety is investigating a three-vehicle crash that happened on Highway 6, Wednesday afternoon. Just before 3 p.m., a 2013 Chrysler passenger car, 2019 Dodge pickup and a 2022 Ford SUV were traveling southbound approaching a construction zone. DPS says the Dodge was unable to control its speed and struck the rear of the Chrysler, causing the Chrysler to strike the Ford.
COLLEGE STATION, TX
kwhi.com

SIX PEOPLE SENTENCED IN DISTRICT COURT

Six people pled guilty and were sentenced by Judge Carson Campbell in District Court this week. Sperry Demack Nichols Laster, 40 of Washington, was sentenced to 8 years in prison for Injury to a Child. Alineicia Nichole Charna Ewing, 25 of Brenham, had her probation adjudicated and was sentenced to...
BRENHAM, TX
kwhi.com

BRENHAM’S FLYING HORSES CAROUSEL FEATURED IN TEXAS HIGHWAYS MAGAZINE

The Flying Horses Carousel at Fireman’s Park in Brenham is featured in a new article from a statewide travel magazine. Texas Highways, published monthly by the Texas Department of Transportation, tells some of the history of Brenham’s antique carousel in a report on the six that remain operational across the state.
BRENHAM, TX
kwhi.com

TWO ARRESTED ON DRUG CHARGES IN MULTI-COUNTY INVESTIGATION

Two men were arrested Wednesday after a traffic stop in Fayette County resulted in drugs being located at a home in Colorado County. Fayette County Sheriff’s investigators stopped a passenger vehicle around noon on Highway 77 at Country Club Drive in La Grange. A K9 was called to the scene and detected an odor of illegal narcotics inside the vehicle.
COLORADO COUNTY, TX
kwhi.com

BRENHAM MAN ARRESTED TUESDAY

A Brenham man was arrested Tuesday on multiple charges. Brenham Police report that Tuesday evening at 6:30 , Officers were dispatched to the 900 Block of North Park Street in reference to a Criminal Trespass. Upon arrival, officers identified the male as Bobby Chire Mathis, 64 of Brenham. Mathis had an active criminal trespass warning for the location and three active warrants, Driving while License Invalid with Previous Convictions, Criminal Trespass, and Public Intoxication. Mathis was placed into custody and transported to the Washington County jail for booking.
BRENHAM, TX

