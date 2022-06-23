Steelers DT Larry Ogunjobi can reportedly make up to $8M on one-year deal

News of Larry Ogunjobi's signing with the Steelers arrived earlier this week. Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Shortly after reports appeared on Tuesday claiming that former Cleveland Browns and Cincinnati Bengals defensive tackle Larry Ogunjobi was visiting with the Pittsburgh Steelers, it was learned that he was staying in Pittsburgh and had agreed to a one-year deal to join the AFC North club.

Financial terms of the contract weren't disclosed at that time, but more information emerged on Thursday.

Per NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, Ogunjobi’s contract with the Steelers includes incentives that could make it worth up to $8 million. As Myles Simmons pointed out for Pro Football Talk, it's somewhat of a brutal blow for the 2017 third-round pick, as he reportedly agreed to a three-year, $40.5 million contract to join the Chicago Bears in March but failed a physical for reasons presumed to be related to a right foot injury he suffered during the wild-card win over the Las Vegas Raiders in January.

At the time, The Athletic's Kevin Fishbain explained that Ogunjobi's deal with the Bears included $26.35 million guaranteed.

Ogunjobi set career highs with seven sacks, 12 tackles for loss and 16 quarterback hits playing with the Bengals last regular season. He'll look to mirror that type of production with the Steelers this fall en route to ideally earning better financial guarantees either from Pittsburgh or a different team next spring.