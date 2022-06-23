TGR’s brand new mountain bike film is coming to Boulder

The film Esperanto is coming to Bolder on June 23rd at the Boulder Theater. Esperanto is a mix of the rock stars of mountain biking with a cast of unknown and up-and-coming heroes as they ride and explore how we share our dreams through a universal two-wheeled language.

One of the star of the new film is Samantha Soriano , a local rider from Colorado.

The young female rider from Littleton, Colorado has taken to the freeride life and absolutely ran with it. After spending her youth riding BMX, racing enduro and downhill, she picked up her life and moved it to Virgin, Utah to be in the beating heart of big-mountain freeriding.

Surrounding herself with the gnarliest terrain and some of the best riders to learn from have allowed the Canyon Bikes athlete to develop skills on her big bike that have put her right in the forefront of women’s freeriding.

The can catch the film tonight at the Boulder Theater at 730pm.

