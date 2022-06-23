ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tallahassee, FL

Florida State football's Mike Norvell gives summer update

By Alison Posey
WTXL ABC 27 News
WTXL ABC 27 News
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1tTpT3_0gK60OER00

August 27th. That is debut day for the Florida State football team, and head coach Mike Norvell is ready to go.

He told ABC 27 Monday after the team's youth camp that he is counting down the days until this team can start practicing.

With Jordan Travis returning at quarterback, he's got a receiving corp he's familiar with, and this defense has a lot of people paying attention. Fall camp can't get here soon enough, and until then, the guys are working to get ready for this upcoming season.

"We're having a great start to our summer," he said. "I think the guys are working really hard and I like the growth that we are seeing. Some of the rule changes have allowed us to be more active in what we're doing, I think I see great progression and a lot of leadership emerging and I'm excited about the track this team is on."

The Seminoles open with Duquesne in Tallahassee. Kick-off is at 5 p.m.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Tomahawk Nation

Up Close with Tomahawk: Meet the real LastNoleofKrypton

Here at Tomahawk Nation, we are very lucky to have ourselves a fine group of learned people who are able to help shape, produce, and elevate the content we put out here as we cover all of the Florida State athletics. It’s easy to forget sometimes that there’s a human...
TALLAHASSEE, FL
FanSided

FSU baseball: Impact of Link Jarrett as new head coach

FSU baseball fired Mike Martin Jr. soon after the 2022 season came to a conclusion and hired their No. 1 target in Link Jarrett. The school announced the hire today. Jarrett was one of the top candidates for the job in 2019 when Mike Martin Sr. announced he would retire after the season.
TALLAHASSEE, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Football
Local
Florida Sports
Tallahassee, FL
Football
Tallahassee, FL
Sports
City
Tallahassee, FL
Local
Florida College Sports
Tallahassee, FL
College Sports
ecbpublishing.com

Former JCHS coach and Hall of Famer dies

Brent Hall, a former head coach at Jefferson County High School and a Hall of Famer in both the Florida High School Athletic Association (FHSAA) and Florida Athletic Coaches Association (FACA), died on Saturday, June 18, in Belleview, Fla. Hall led the Jefferson County High School (JCHS) Tigers football team...
JEFFERSON COUNTY, FL
floridatrippers.com

20 Best Things To Do In Tallahassee, FL, You Shouldn’t Miss

As Florida’s capital city, there are countless things to do in Tallahassee! Here you’ll find larger-than-life festivals, exciting nightlife, award-winning dining, over 700 miles of nature trails, and countless outdoor adventures!. With rolling hills and roads draped with oak canopies, you’ll discover a whole new side to Florida....
TALLAHASSEE, FL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mike Norvell
floridapolitics.com

Takeaways from Tallahassee — Goodbye Roe, hello Dobbs

Will Republicans forge a new path after half a century of Roe v. Wade?. It’s been mere hours since the U.S. Supreme Court struck down Roe v. Wade, and Florida Republicans are already posturing to expand on the state’s upcoming abortion ban. Florida’s 15-week abortion ban (HB 5)...
FLORIDA STATE
flcourier.com

FAMU Marching ‘100’ overcame obstacles to perform in Paris

Florida A&M University’s Marching “100” Band arrived in Paris last Sunday morning to prepare for their performance at the Louis Vuitton Men’s Fashion this past Thursday. But for the group to cross the Atlantic required teamwork and cooperation from administrators, staff, parents, alumni, and Louis Vuitton...
MIAMI, FL
wtvy.com

Sneads, Florida man wanted on charges in Tri-State area arrested

SNEADS, Fla. (WTVY) - A Florida man wanted on numerous felony warrants in the Tri-State area was arrested Friday. At 9:27 a.m. on June 24, officers on patrol in the area of Gloster Avenue and Highway 90 in Sneads, Florida observed Todd Will Herring seating in a vehicle in front of a local business.
SNEADS, FL
thewestsidegazette.com

Dominance on Campaign Trail Pays Off

Former governor Charlie Crist worked his way through small town Florida celebrating Juneteenth weekend with Black business owners in Deland, participants at a community cultural event in Palatka, the Melanin Market of businesses and the faith community at three churches in Jacksonville. It was quite a schedule, but nothing new for Crist. He has been visiting Black communities in rural areas and big cities with equal vigor since May of 2021 when he announced his candidacy against Governor Ron DeSantis. His opponents are rarely seen anywhere.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Florida State Football#Football Team#American Football#College Football
floridapolitics.com

Ron DeSantis suggests media ‘mea culpa’ for propping up Andrew Gillum

'What was presented to the public was that this guy was like the second coming,'. After the photo finish of the 2018 gubernatorial election, the fortunes of Gov. Ron DeSantis and his Democratic opponent diverged. Andrew Gillum found himself in a Tallahassee courtroom this week, indicted on wire fraud and...
FLORIDA STATE
WCTV

Charles’ First Alert Forecast - Saturday, JUne 25

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Rain chances will be a higher today thanks in part to a surface trough and a center of low pressure hanging around the Big Bend and South Georgia. The radar was already active in parts of the Big Bend as of 8 a.m. Rain chances overall will be at 60% with highs in the 80s to near 90 (mainly inland)
TALLAHASSEE, FL
floridianpress.com

DeSantis Responds to Gillum's Indictment and Arrest

FORT LAUDERDALE-- Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis responded to former Florida gubernatorial nominee Andrew Gillum's recent arrest on federal charges stemming during a press conference at Broward Health Medical Center. Gillum and Florida House District 8 candidate Sharon Lettman-Hicks (D) were indicted on 20 federal counts of wire fraud and conspiracy...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Florida Phoenix

FL governor vetoes alimony overhaul, marking its third failure in a decade of ‘reform’ efforts

Quality Journalism for Critical Times Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis on Friday vetoed an alimony overhaul bill that was sponsored by the state chairman of his political party and opposed by the National Organization for Women, the Family Law Section of the Florida Bar, and other critics. It was the third strike in a decade for groups of ex-spouses seeking to […] The post FL governor vetoes alimony overhaul, marking its third failure in a decade of ‘reform’ efforts appeared first on Florida Phoenix.
FLORIDA STATE
flcourier.com

TAKING THE PERP WALK

TALLAHASSEE – A federal grand jury has returned a 21-count indictment against Andrew Gillum, 42, and Sharon Janet Lettman-Hicks, 53, both of Tallahassee. The indictment alleges that between 2016 and 2019, during Gillum’s time as Tallahassee mayor and his campaign for governor, Gillum and Lettman-Hicks conspired to commit wire fraud by unlawfully soliciting and obtaining funds from various entities and individuals through false and fraudulent promises and representations that the funds would be used for a legitimate purpose.
TALLAHASSEE, FL
WDAM-TV

Runaway teenager from Fla. found safe in Hattiesburg

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - A teenager who reportedly ran away in Hattiesburg has been located. According to Hattiesburg Police Department spokesman Ryan Moore, Ka’Niyah Nevaeh-Sky Williams, 13, has been located and is safe. HPD reported that Williams, who is originally from Tallahassee, Fla., ran away this past Saturday, June...
HATTIESBURG, MS
WTXL ABC 27 News

WTXL ABC 27 News

15K+
Followers
5K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Tallahassee, Florida news and weather from WTXL ABC 27 News, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.wtxl.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy