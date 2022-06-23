Florida State football's Mike Norvell gives summer update

August 27th. That is debut day for the Florida State football team, and head coach Mike Norvell is ready to go.

He told ABC 27 Monday after the team's youth camp that he is counting down the days until this team can start practicing.

With Jordan Travis returning at quarterback, he's got a receiving corp he's familiar with, and this defense has a lot of people paying attention. Fall camp can't get here soon enough, and until then, the guys are working to get ready for this upcoming season.

"We're having a great start to our summer," he said. "I think the guys are working really hard and I like the growth that we are seeing. Some of the rule changes have allowed us to be more active in what we're doing, I think I see great progression and a lot of leadership emerging and I'm excited about the track this team is on."

The Seminoles open with Duquesne in Tallahassee. Kick-off is at 5 p.m.