DNEG Hires Eric Brevig and Greg Butler as Visual Effects Supervisors – Film News in Brief

By Jazz Tangcay, Wilson Chapman, Shalini Dore and Carson Burton
Variety
Variety
 2 days ago
Eric Brevig and Greg Butler have been hired as visual effect supervisors at VFX and animation studio DNEG , the studio announced Thursday.

Both Brevig and Butler come to the studio as winners of the Academy Award winners for best visual effects. Brevig won for “Total Recall” in 1991, while Butler won and Oscar and a BAFTA for “1917” in 2020. In addition, Brevig received Oscar nomination for “Hook” and “Pearl Harbor” along with a BAFTA nomination for “Men in Black,” while Butler received a BAFTA for “Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows: Part 2” and a Visual Effects Society Award for best character animation for his work on the character of Gollum on “The Lord of the Rings: Return of the King.”

“I am proud to have both Eric and Greg, two highly accomplished industry veterans each with their own incredible legacy of breathtaking work, join DNEG’s creative ranks,” Namit Malhotra, DNEG Chairman and CEO, said in a statement. “Eric and Greg will certainly help us continue to push the creative boundaries of what is possible during this period of technological advancement in our industry and unprecedented demand for our services. Adding professionals with track records, talent, and expertise such as theirs further solidifies DNEG as the VFX and animation studio leader in the category.”

John Riccitiello Donates $14 Million to USC School of Cinematic Arts

John Riccitiello, the CEO of San Francisco-based Unity Technologies, has donated $14 million to USC’s School of Cinematic Arts Interactive Media & Games Division to establish the John Riccitiello Fund.

The donation provides a permanent source of financial support to help the school continue to be a creative incubator for future professional interactive media creators. Danny Bilson, SCA professor, chair of IMGD and director of USC Games, will be installed as the John Riccitiello chair in Games and Interactive Media.

SCA Dean Elizabeth Daley said, “We are incredibly grateful to John Riccitiello for this generous and meaningful gift. The games industry is the fastest growing sector of the entertainment industry, and this endowment will ensure our students have the long-lasting support necessary to continue to break barriers and find new ways to create impactful games, interactive experiences and innovative research.”

Muslim Public Affair Council Announces Honorees for 30th Annual Media Awards

Muslim Public Affairs Council’s annual Media Awards will honor series “We Are Lady Parts,” “Mira, Royal Detective,” “United States of Al”; feature “I’ll Meet You There” and “Americanish”; as well as journalist Amna Nawaz and actor-activist Hisham Nawfiq. The virtual awards ceremony takes place June 26. The 30th anniversary of the awards will also pay tribute to the 78 past honorees.

Harry Ransom Center Creates Endowment Honoring Robert De Niro, Announces Anniversary Gala

The Harry Ransom Center at The University of Texas at Austin has announced it will be creating a new endowment to honor Robert De Niro called the De Niro Curator Film. The center also announced together with De Niro that it will be hosting a gala entitled “A Celebration of Film” to celebrate the center’s 65 year anniversary.

For over 16 years, De Niro has shown a continued dedication to the center and its mission. In 2006, the acclaimed actor donated his archive documenting his cinematic career, and he has continually made additional contributions of materials through the present, adding to the Center’s vast collection of records and objects related to landmark films in American culture.

“I strongly believe in and support what the Harry Ransom Center does to open the creative process of filmmaking to students and the community,” De Niro said. “The Center has done a remarkable job curating a breadth of collections underscoring the history of the art form and the business.”

The “Celebration of Film” gala, which is set to take place September 24 at the AT&T Hotel and Conference Center in Austin, will highlight the impact and legacy of film archival history and will benefit the Center’s film collection and research mission. The Ransom Center’s film archive tells the stories of significant producers, directors, writers and actors from Hollywood’s long history.

“It is a privilege to welcome Robert De Niro, a great friend of the Ransom Center and ardent supporter of the arts, to Austin as we celebrate 65 years of archiving important American cultural history,” Harry Ransom Center director Stephen Enniss said. “This endowment will support the ongoing work to preserve film history and inspire the next generation of filmmakers.”

Emilia Clarke is making her West End stage debut playing Nina in Anton Chekhov's "The Seagull," a production that was originally set to launch in  March 2020 but was got suspended after four preview performances because of the pandemic. Now Clarke is finally taking the stage, and she's surely hoping it goes better than her 2013 Broadway debut in "Breakfast at Tiffany's." The "Game of Thrones" favorite recently told the BBC that her debut was a "catastrophic failure" she wasn't ready for. Clarke was two years into her "Game of Thrones" fame when she...
Anonymous Content's Tehmina Jaffer has returned to the Disney fold, joining Disney Branded Television as head of business affairs. Jaffer, a former business affairs Disney+ exec, succeeds Adina Savin, who has served as executive vice president of Disney Branded TV's BA department for 23 years. Savin announced her departure in a memo to staff in early May, citing a desire to focus on personal pursuits. Savin stayed on at Disney Branded TV for several weeks to assist in the transition. In her new role, Jaffer will lead all aspects of business affairs, negotiations and contract...
"You have to put it in the script. If you put in the script – it will happen." This is Geena Davis' sage advice to filmmakers when crafting stories aiming to incorporate inclusive storylines and characters. "Nobody is going to second guess if it says the scene takes place at, say, 'a police station which is 40% women,' or if there's a scene where 'a crowd gathers, which is half female,'" continues the Oscar-winning actor and founder of the eponymous Geena Davis Institute on Gender in Media. "Specify what it is. You have to write in...
The Supreme Court today overturned Roe v. Wade, effectively ending federal protections of abortion rights. The final opinion, written by Justice Samuel Alito, fully repudiates the 1973 decision which guaranteed federal constitutional protections of abortion rights. It also effectively strikes down the 1992 decision in Planned Parenthood v. Casey that largely maintained the right established in Roe. "We hold that Roe and Casey must be overruled. The Constitution makes no reference to abortion, and no such right is implicitly protected by any constitutional provision," Alito wrote, via The Associated Press. The majority party in the case,...
Artie Kane, Grammy-nominated pianist and composer of film scores including "Looking for Mr. Goodbar" and "Eyes of Laura Mars," died Tuesday at his home on Whidbey Island, north of Seattle, Wash. He was 93. Kane was widely considered one of the finest keyboard players in the history of Hollywood. He played for every major composer during the 1960s and '70s, including John Williams ("The Poseidon Adventure"), Jerry Goldsmith ("Chinatown"), Lalo Schifrin ("The Cincinnati Kid"), Henry Mancini ("Wait Until Dark"), Michel Legrand ("The Thomas Crown Affair"), John Barry ("The Deep"), Johnny Mandel ("The Americanization of...
Variety Awards Circuit section is the home for all awards news and related content throughout the year, featuring the following: the official awards predictions for the upcoming Oscars and Emmys ceremonies, curated by Variety senior awards editor Clayton Davis; Awards Circuit Column, a weekly analysis dissecting the trends and contenders by television editor Michael Schneider (for Emmys) and Davis (for Oscars); Awards Circuit Podcast, a weekly interview series with talent and an expert roundtable discussion; and Awards Circuit Video analyzes various categories and contenders by Variety's leading awards pundits. Variety's unmatched coverage gives...
"The Late Late Show with James Corden" will head to London next week with episodes featuring guests including President Joe Biden, Vin Diesel, Billie Eilish, Ed Sheeran and a Carpool Karaoke featuring Lizzo. Also scheduled: John Boyega, Jamie Dornan, David Harbour, Alanis Morissette, Sam Smith and Tessa Thompson. This marks the first time "The Late Late Show" has been in London since 2019 (due to the pandemic), and its fourth trip there overall. But it's also the show's final trip to Blighty before Corden ends his late night run next spring. "It's not really...
"No Time to Die" producers Barbara Broccoli and Michael Wilson were honored by Prince William in an investiture ceremony at Buckingham Palace today (Friday, June 24). The duo, who run James Bond production company EON, were both awarded Commanders of the Order of the British Empire (CBEs) in Queen Elizabeth II's New Year's Honors list for services to film, drama, philanthropy and skills. After the ceremony, Broccoli told a reporter from The Independent the award was a "huge honor" and that she was still on the hunt for the next 007 following Daniel Craig's retirement...
Disney, Netflix, Paramount, Comcast, Warner Bros. Discovery, Sony, Meta and more media companies have confirmed they will cover travel costs for employees seeking abortions following the Supreme Court's overturning of Roe v. Wade. Disney reached out to employees on Friday to stress that they recognize the "impact" of the Supreme Court's decision and "remain committed to providing comprehensive access to quality and affordable care" for all Disney employees and their families, which includes family planning and reproductive care, "no matter where they live," an internal source told Variety. For Disney employees unable to access...
"Hey Alexa, what's another word for 'creepy'?" In a demo that has drawn comparisons to dystopian series "Black Mirror," Amazon revealed that it has developed a way for its Alexa voice assistant to replicate the speech of a dead relative — based on less than a minute of recorded audio of the original person. The ecommerce giant showed off the new technology Wednesday at its re:MARS conference, Amazon's global artificial-intelligence event for machine learning, automation, robotics and space. In a video demo shown at the event, a young boy says, "Alexa, can Grandma finish reading...
Disney kicked off its CineEurope presentation in Barcelona today with 12 minutes of footage from July's Marvel fourquel Thor: Love And Thunder, and throughout the show teased trailers and looks at its other upcoming titles including four never-before-seen scenes from James Cameron's Avatar: The Way Of Water. Ahead of the Thor footage, Disney's Head of Global Theatrical Distribution Tony Chambers stressed the importance of immersive storytelling and the studio's "robust, diverse slate" which kicked off about 60 minutes of footage that was then introduced by EMEA Head of Theatrical Distribution Nick Rush and EMEA...
