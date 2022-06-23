ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘Holiday Twist’ Adds Sean Astin, Neal McDonough to Cast (EXCLUSIVE)

By Sasha Urban
Variety
Variety
 2 days ago
Holiday Twist ,” an upcoming feature from ETM Pictures, announced on Thursday that a group of cast members added to the film, with production up and running in Los Angeles.

Sean Astin (“Lord of the Rings”), Neal McDonough (“Yellowstone”), Haley Reinhart (“F is for Family”), Emily Tosta (“Mayans M.C.”) and Brian Thomas Smith (“Big Bang Theory”) will join the film, which is led by Kelly Stables (“Superstore”), and features James Maslow and Hugh Sheridan.

Per ETM: “The story centers on Stables’ character, a Grinchy workaholic CEO whose whole world comes crashing down, before, with help from a Supermarket Santa and a little holiday magic, she realizes the key to letting go of her painful past is to become the twinkling light that both her town and her family needs.”

Astin was most recently seen in the historical drama “Changing the Hearts of Men,” alongside Kelsey Grammar. McDonough played a recurring role on the second season of “Yellowstone,” the hit western series on Paramount Network, and also appeared on “Justified.” Reinhart is best known for placing third on Season 10 of “American Idol,” while Tosta has appeared on all four seasons of “Mayans M.C.” and Smith has been recently seen in a recurring role on “United States of Al.”

The film is written by Stephanie Garvin (“The Trial of the Chicago 7”) of ETM Pictures, who also directs the film. “Holiday Twist” is being produced by veteran “Home Alone” producer Scott Rosenfelt, alongside Garvin, Amanda Archer, Nick Theurer and Joe Dadic. The cast also includes Alison Eastwood (“The Mule”), Melody Thornton of the Pussycat Dolls, Montana Tucker, Sadie Stratton, Caylee Cowan and Blake Leeper.

“Holiday Twist” is, fittingly, set to be released this holiday season.

