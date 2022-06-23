ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Energy Industry

The crude oil biodegradation activity of Candida strains isolated from oil-reservoirs soils in Saudi Arabia

By Fatimah Al-Otibi
Nature.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCrude oil (petroleum) is a naturally occurring complex composed of hydrocarbon deposits and other organic materials. Bioremediation of crude oil-polluted sites is restricted by the biodiversity of indigenous microflora. They possess complementary substrates required for degrading the different hydrocarbons. In the current study, four yeast strains were isolated from different oil...

