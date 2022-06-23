ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indiana State

Honda Ridgeline recall involves more than 100,000 trucks – is your vehicle affected?

By Cody Carlson
The US Sun
The US Sun
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3XNo7j_0gK605Xt00

HONDA is recalling 112,060 Ridgeline pickups because of rear frame corrosion that could lead to an unsecured fuel tank.

The problem can cause a vehicle to experience undercarriage damage and fuel leakage, posing a fire risk.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=15st5N_0gK605Xt00
2006 Honda Ridgeline. The manufacturer is recalling 112,060 Ridgeline pickups Credit: AFP

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration’s (NHTSA) report on Honda’s recall reads: “A fuel leak in the presence of an ignition source can increase the risk of a fire.”

Honda’s recall applies to 2006-2014 Ridgeline pickups that were sold or registered in Salt Belt states.

This corrosion is caused by Salt Belt states using de-icing agents on their roads during cold weather, the NHTSA reports.

The full list of states and districts affected by the NHTSA’s findings include:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=42r3Uy_0gK605Xt00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3c3RVG_0gK605Xt00
  • Connecticut
  • Delaware
  • Illinois
  • Indiana
  • Iowa
  • Kentucky
  • Maine
  • Maryland
  • Massachusetts
  • Michigan
  • Minnesota
  • Missouri
  • New Hampshire
  • New Jersey
  • Ohio
  • Pennsylvania
  • Rhode Island
  • Vermont
  • Virginia
  • West Virginia
  • Wisconsin
  • District of Columbia

Dealers will inspect and repair a recalled Ridgeline’s rear frame, as necessary, free of charge, according to the NHTSA.

Depending on the level of corrosion damage, Honda may offer to repurchase the vehicle, the NHTSA reports.

The repurchase portion of the NHTSA’s report is significant given that these recalled Hondas aren’t eligible for the Lemon Law.

The Lemon Law protects consumers from defective vehicles by offering the consumer a refund or a new car.

But Lemon Law practices vary by state.

Auto Safety ranked New Jersey as the US state with the highest quality Lemon Law eligibility guidelines.

Owner notification letters for Honda’s Ridgeline recall are expected to be mailed out on August 1st, 2022.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2hB9yu_0gK605Xt00
2014 Honda Ridgeline Credit: Getty

Comments / 0

Related
FOXBusiness

Ford to recall 2.9M vehicles over gear problem

F FORD MOTOR CO. 11.25 -1.02 -8.31%. "Ford Motor Company (Ford) is recalling certain 2013-2019 Escape, 2013-2018 C-Max, 2013-2016 Fusion, 2013-2021 Transit Connect, and 2015-2018 Edge vehicles," the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration wrote in its report. "The bushing that attaches the shifter cable to the transmission may degrade or detach.
CARS
motor1.com

Einride Pod cabless truck granted NHTSA approval for US roads

Swedish freight technology company Einride has announced that it has received approval from the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) to operate its Autonomous Electric Transport (AET) vehicles on US public roads. This marks the first time a purpose-built autonomous electric truck without a driver on board receives permission to...
JOBS
Benzinga

10 Of The Worst Cars Ever Made

Among the thousands of car models, names like the Ford Mustang and the Porsche 911 stand out as some of the most iconic vehicles ever created. On the other hand, certain cars have been produced that have come off as ridiculous in the long run in terms of design, safety, aesthetics, and feel.
CARS
The Independent

American flights are unsafe for passengers, warns pilot: ‘There is a problem here’

An American pilot has claimed US flights are not safe for passengers as there is an “inhumane level” of pressure on pilots amid an intensifying nationwide pilot shortage.American flyers need to be “concerned” about their safety because “there is a problem here”, warned Dennis Tajer, a spokesperson for Texas-based pilots union Allied Pilots Association.A nationwide pilot shortage has become the latest flashpoint of anger among pilots and staff in the country’s embattled airline industry, sparking fresh concerns in the travel sector.Thousands of flights have been cancelled or hit by long delays since the last week as airlines grappled to...
ECONOMY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Delaware State
Indiana State
Indiana Cars
State
Vermont State
State
Indiana State
MotorBiscuit

Deadliest Cars in America Might Surprise You

The Honda Civic and Toyota Corolla are both on the list of the deadliest cars in America. However, it is mostly due to the volume of the cars on the list. The post Deadliest Cars in America Might Surprise You appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
CARS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Honda Ridgeline#Vehicles#Car Recall#Nhtsa#Auto Safety
torquenews.com

The Truck Engine Nobody Likes

Here’s the disassembly of an engine that this experienced salvage mechanic says nobody likes and shows why there might be some money in one if you have a truck that has gone south on you that carried this motor. A Different View on Engine Problems. Previously we’ve learned about...
CARS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Honda
NewsBreak
Cars
SlashGear

Why Ford's Push To Remove EVs From Dealerships Is Great News

Ford is planning on removing electric vehicles from dealerships in a relatively major adjustment that could prove to be a good decision for both the company and its customers. Ford's supply of electric vehicles hasn't quite kept up with the public's demand, resulting in a situation where traditional dealerships are cashing in on what consumers are willing to pay for the next-generation tech. Instead of allowing the prices of their vehicles to skyrocket before they reach the road, Ford has announced a plan to ease some of the tension.
BUSINESS
The US Sun

The US Sun

New York City, NY
542K+
Followers
28K+
Post
159M+
Views
ABOUT

The US Sun is the new US edition of The Sun, Britain’s biggest newsbrand. Get your News, Entertainment, Lifestyle, Money and Sport here. Never miss a story again.

 https://www.the-sun.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy