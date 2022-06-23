Honda Ridgeline recall involves more than 100,000 trucks – is your vehicle affected?

HONDA is recalling 112,060 Ridgeline pickups because of rear frame corrosion that could lead to an unsecured fuel tank.

The problem can cause a vehicle to experience undercarriage damage and fuel leakage, posing a fire risk.

2006 Honda Ridgeline. The manufacturer is recalling 112,060 Ridgeline pickups Credit: AFP

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration’s (NHTSA) report on Honda’s recall reads: “A fuel leak in the presence of an ignition source can increase the risk of a fire.”

Honda’s recall applies to 2006-2014 Ridgeline pickups that were sold or registered in Salt Belt states.

This corrosion is caused by Salt Belt states using de-icing agents on their roads during cold weather, the NHTSA reports.

The full list of states and districts affected by the NHTSA’s findings include:

Connecticut

Delaware

Illinois

Indiana

Iowa

Kentucky

Maine

Maryland

Massachusetts

Michigan

Minnesota

Missouri

New Hampshire

New Jersey

Ohio

Pennsylvania

Rhode Island

Vermont

Virginia

West Virginia

Wisconsin

District of Columbia

Dealers will inspect and repair a recalled Ridgeline’s rear frame, as necessary, free of charge, according to the NHTSA.

Depending on the level of corrosion damage, Honda may offer to repurchase the vehicle, the NHTSA reports.

The repurchase portion of the NHTSA’s report is significant given that these recalled Hondas aren’t eligible for the Lemon Law.

The Lemon Law protects consumers from defective vehicles by offering the consumer a refund or a new car.

But Lemon Law practices vary by state.

Auto Safety ranked New Jersey as the US state with the highest quality Lemon Law eligibility guidelines.

Owner notification letters for Honda’s Ridgeline recall are expected to be mailed out on August 1st, 2022.