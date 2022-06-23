ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tate Names Catherine Wood As Director Of Programme for Tate Modern

By Harrison Jacobs
 2 days ago
Catherine Wood has been named Director of Programme for Tate Modern, where she will oversee all exhibitions, displays, commissions, performances, film screenings and community projects, the Tate announced Thursday.

Wood will begin in her new role in August.

“I am thrilled to have the opportunity to work with [Tate director] Frances Morris, and our extraordinary team, to shape Tate Modern ’s future programme,” Wood said in a statement.

“I look forward to bringing what I have learned from my work with artists and audiences to help navigate this period of evolution in the museum, and to think afresh about the role of art in the world, and how people encounter it at Tate Modern.”

Wood has been at the Tate for nearly twenty years, most recently as Senior Curator for International Art (Performance) since 2015. She started at the institution in 2002, holding various curatorial roles over the years. Prior to the Tate, Wood served as a curator at the Barbican Art Center and began her career as a curatorial assistant at the British Museum.

In recent years, Wood has been critical to the institutionalization of performance art, having published a book on the subject, Performance in Contemporary Art , and overseeing the BMW Tate Live Exhibition series in the Tanks. She also played a key role in the Uniqlo Tate Play series which launched in 2021.

Frances Morris, Director of Tate Modern, said in a statement: “I am delighted to welcome Catherine into this role, building on her outstanding work as a Curator and Senior Curator. Her innovative thinking has played an important role at Tate Modern for many years, and as Director of Programme she will help the gallery realise our ambitions for the future with great creativity and curatorial flair.”

Founded in 1902, ARTnews is the oldest and most widely circulated art magazine in the world.

