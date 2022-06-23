ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Anderson transition in stoichiometric FeVAl: high thermoelectric performance from impurity bands

By Fabian Garmroudi
Nature.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDiscovered more than 200 years ago in 1821, thermoelectricity is nowadays of global interest as it enables direct interconversion of thermal and electrical energy via the Seebeck/Peltier effect. In their seminal work, Mahan and Sofo mathematically derived the conditions for 'the best thermoelectric'-a delta-distribution-shaped electronic transport function, where charge carriers contribute...

