ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chemistry

A comprehensive study on the effect of carbonization temperature on the physical and chemical properties of carbon fibers

By Roya Shokrani Havigh
Nature.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCarbon fibers were successfully fabricated via the electrospinning technique, followed by stabilizing and carbonizing electrospun PAN fibers. A wide range of analytical techniques such as scanning electron microscopy (SEM), transmission electron microscopy (TEM), X-ray diffraction (XRD), Diffuse reflectance spectroscopy (DRS), photoluminescence spectroscopy (PL), vibrating sample magnetometer (VSM) techniques, and Hall effect...

www.nature.com

Comments / 0

Related
Nature.com

Author Correction: Intravital microscopic observation of the microvasculature during hemodialysis in healthy rats

Correction to: Scientific Reports https://doi.org/10.1038/s41598-021-03681-2, published online 07 January 2022. The original version of this Article contained errors in Table 1, where the data stated for 'Fiber internal diameter', 'Internal volume dialyzer fibers', 'Total internal volume dialyzer' and 'Effective membrane exchange area' was incorrect. The original Table 1 and accompanying...
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Analysis of survival outcomes in haematopoietic cell transplant studies: Pitfalls and solutions

The most important outcome of many studies of haematopoietic cell transplants is survival. The statistical field that deals with such outcomes is survival analysis. Methods developed in this field are also applicable to other outcomes where the occurrence and timing are important. Analysis of such time-to-event outcomes has special challenges because it takes time to observe time. The most important condition for unbiased estimation of a survival curve-non-informative censoring-is discussed along with methods to account for competing risks, a situation where multiple, mutually-exclusive endpoints are of interest. Techniques to compare survival outcomes between groups are reviewed, including the instance where it is unknown at baseline to which group a subject will belong later during follow-up (time-dependent covariates).
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Activity of singly and doubly modified derivatives of C20-epi-salinomycin against Staphylococcus strains

Natural polyether ionophore salinomycin (Sal) has been widely used in veterinary medicine as an antibiotic effective in the treatment of coccidian protozoa and Gram-positive bacteria. Moreover, chemical modification of the Sal structure has been found to be a promising strategy to generate semisynthetic analogs with biological activity profiles improved relative to those of the native compound. In this context, we synthesized and thoroughly evaluated the antibacterial potential of a library of C1/C20 singly and doubly modified derivatives of C20-epi-salinomycin, that is, analogs of Sal with inversed stereochemistry at the C20 position. Among the synthesized analog structures, the most promising antibacterial active agents were those obtained via regioselective O-acylation of C20-epi-hydroxyl, particularly esters 7, 9, and 11. Such C20 singly modified compounds showed excellent inhibitory activity against planktonic staphylococci, both standard and clinical strains, and revealed potential in preventing the formation of bacterial biofilms. In combination with their non-genotoxic properties, these Sal derivatives represent attractive candidates for further antimicrobial drug development.
SCIENCE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Carbon Fibers#Chemical Science#Amorphous Carbon#Carbon Nanotube#Tem#Pan#Hall#Sem#Xrd#Pl#Vsm
Nature.com

Comparison of antibacterial activities and resistance mechanisms of omadacycline and tigecycline against Enterococcus faecium

This study aims to compare the antimicrobial activity of omadacycline with tigecycline against clinical isolates of Enterococcus faecium and investigate their resistance mechanisms. Non-duplicate clinical E. faecium isolates (n"‰="‰224) were collected and the minimal inhibitory concentrations (MICs) of omadacycline and tigecycline were determined by broth microdilution method. The tet genes and the genetic mutations in 16"‰S rRNA genes and 30"‰S ribosomal protein S10 were determined by PCR and sequence alignment. The global protein abundances of the omadacycline-induced and parent isolates were determined by a Q Exactive plus mass spectrometer. The MIC50/MIC90 of omadacycline and tigecycline against the 224 E. faecium isolates were 0.25/0.5"‰mg"‰lâˆ’1 and 0.125/0.25"‰mg"‰lâˆ’1, respectively. Among these E. faecium isolates, the frequency of the isolates with omadacycline MICs â‰¥ 0.25"‰mg"‰lâˆ’1 were significantly higher than that with tigecycline MICs â‰¥ 0.25"‰mg"‰lâˆ’1. Moreover, the T1473C and/or G1468A mutations in the 16"‰S rRNA and Lys98Glu mutation in the 30"‰S ribosomal protein S10 were identified in the 3 series of tigecycline or omadacycline- nonsusceptible isolates selected in vitro. The abundances of 32 proteins changed in the omadacycline-induced isolate, of which 10 increased and 22 decreased. The abundance of tet(M) increased significantly in the omadacycline-induced isolate, and the abundance of proteins included in cellular process and metabolic process decreased. In conclusion, Omadacycline and tigecycline exhibits excellent activities against clinical isolates of E. faecium and exposure to omadacycline and tigecycline can result in significant cross-resistance to both antibiotics. The high-level expression of tet(M) in E. faecium may confer resistance to omadacycline.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Author Correction: Neuroimaging and cognitive correlates of retinal Optical Coherence Tomography (OCT) measures at late middle age in a twin sample

Correction to: Scientific Reports https://doi.org/10.1038/s41598-022-13662-8, published online 10 June 2022. The Funding section in the original version of this Article was incomplete. "NHMRC (National Health and Medical Research Council) project grant (application ID 1063608). This project received seed funding from a Pfizer Neuroscience Research Grant (2011) (application ID WS1931543). Chris...
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Learning the chemical grammar of biomolecular condensates

Biomolecular condensates compartmentalize and regulate assemblies of biomolecules engaged in vital physiological processes in cells. Specific proteins and nucleic acids engaged in shared functions occur in any one kind of condensate, suggesting that these compartments have distinct chemical specificities. Indeed, some small-molecule drugs concentrate in specific condensates due to chemical properties engendered by particular amino acids in the proteins in those condensates. Here we argue that the chemical properties that govern molecular interactions between a small molecule and biomolecules within a condensate can be ascertained for both the small molecule and the biomolecules. We propose that learning this 'chemical grammar', the rules describing the chemical features of small molecules that engender attraction or repulsion by the physicochemical environment of a specific condensate, should enable design of drugs with improved efficacy and reduced toxicity.
CHEMISTRY
Nature.com

A new phase of the Cancer Moonshot to end cancer as we know it

Improved screening, novel therapies and a focus on health equity can reduce cancer mortality by 50% in the next 25 years, but these must be underpinned by an investment in basic, translational and clinical research, along with open data. On 2 February 2022, President Joe Biden announced new efforts to...
CANCER
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Science
NewsBreak
Chemistry
NewsBreak
Google
Nature.com

Author Correction: Highly efficient double ionization of mixed alkali dimers by intermolecular Coulombic decay

In the originally published version of this article, the simulated K and Rb ion kinetic energy distributions shown in Fig. 1c were calculated incorrectly. The significantly higher experimentally measured ion kinetic energies compared with the FCF simulations, which are based purely on alkali diatomic potential energy curves, may be due to the interaction of the excited He atom with the alkali dimer in the dICD reaction. In the seventh paragraph, ninth sentence, the text now reading "The kinetic energy release from the FCF simulations, shown in Fig. 1c, gives moderate agreement with the experimental results, but drastically underestimates the width. The higher measured ion kinetic energies compared to the FCF simulations, which are based purely on alkali diatomic potential energy curves, may be due to the interaction of the excited He atom with the alkali dimer in the dICD reaction" has been altered from the original wording "The kinetic energy release from the FCF simulations, shown in Fig. 1c, gives quantitatively similar results to the measured values, but drastically underestimates the width." The text and figure panel have been replaced in the HTML and PDF versions of the article, and the original and revised versions of Fig. 1c are shown below.
CHEMISTRY
Nature.com

Kinetic and energetic insights into the dissipative non-equilibrium operation of an autonomous light-powered supramolecular pump

Natural and artificial autonomous molecular machines operate by constantly dissipating energy coming from an external source to maintain a non-equilibrium state. Quantitative thermodynamic characterization of these dissipative states is highly challenging as they exist only as long as energy is provided. Here we report on the detailed physicochemical characterization of the dissipative operation of a supramolecular pump. The pump transduces light energy into chemical energy by bringing self-assembly reactions to non-equilibrium steady states. The composition of the system under light irradiation was followed in real time by 1H NMR for four different irradiation intensities. The experimental composition and photon flow were then fed into a theoretical model describing the non-equilibrium dissipation and the energy storage at the steady state. We quantitatively probed the relationship between the light energy input and the deviation of the dissipative state from thermodynamic equilibrium in this artificial system. Our results provide a testing ground for newly developed theoretical models for photoactivated artificial molecular machines operating away from thermodynamic equilibrium.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Three families of Asgard archaeal viruses identified in metagenome-assembled genomes

Asgardarchaeota harbour many eukaryotic signature proteins and are widely considered to represent the closest archaeal relatives of eukaryotes. Whether similarities between Asgard archaea and eukaryotes extend to their viromes remains unknown. Here we present 20"‰metagenome-assembled genomes of Asgardarchaeota from deep-sea sediments of the basin off the Shimokita Peninsula, Japan. By combining a CRISPR spacer search of metagenomic sequences with phylogenomic analysis, we identify three family-level groups of viruses associated with Asgard archaea. The first group, verdandiviruses, includes tailed viruses of the class Caudoviricetes (realm Duplodnaviria); the second, skuldviruses, consists of viruses with predicted icosahedral capsids of the realm Varidnaviria; and the third group, wyrdviruses, is related to spindle-shaped viruses previously identified in other archaea. More than 90% of the proteins encoded by these viruses of Asgard archaea show no sequence similarity to proteins encoded by other known viruses. Nevertheless, all three proposed families consist of viruses typical of prokaryotes, providing no indication of specific evolutionary relationships between viruses infecting Asgard archaea and eukaryotes. Verdandiviruses and skuldviruses are likely to be lytic, whereas wyrdviruses potentially establish chronic infection and are released without host cell lysis. All three groups of viruses are predicted to play important roles in controlling Asgard archaea populations in deep-sea ecosystems.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Publisher Correction: Diversity of spatiotemporal coding reveals specialized visual processing streams in the mouse cortex

Correction to: Nature Communications https://doi.org/10.1038/s41467-022-29656-z, published online 06 June 2022. The original HTML version of this Article was updated shortly after publication because the previous HTML version linked to an incorrectÂ Supplementary Movie file. Author information. Authors and Affiliations. Neuro-Electronics Research Flanders, Kapeldreef 75, 3001, Leuven, Belgium. Xu Han,Â...
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Industry perspectives on the global use of validated blood pressure measuring devices

A group of experts from reputable blood pressure measuring device (BPMD) manufacturers was invited to provide industry perspectives on the global use of validated BPMD. The authors support the recommendations of (1) using the consolidated universal ISO 81060-2:2018 in all future validation studies to ensure consistent and trustworthy quality standards; (2) validation studies to be led by investigators independent from the manufacturer; (3) validation study results to be published in peer-reviewed journals with an independent investigator as the corresponding author; and (4) validated BPMDs to be listed on validated device registries such as STRIDE BP, Validated Device Listing (VDL), and others that are backed by acknowledged scientific associations. The authors call for public awareness of the existence of legally marketed consumer BPMDs that lack sufficient evidence of clinical accuracy. Other important issues and future considerations were discussed, including the need: for awareness building and promoting the use of validated BPMDs among practitioners; to identify a non-mercury sphygmomanometer based reference device to validate BPMDs; to include all cuffs available for use with each BPMD in the validation study; for the promotion of validation studies for special patient populations; for validated wrist BPMDs as an alternative for some patients; for technical innovations to help reduce limitations related to the human aspect of validation studies; for validation of cuffless BPMDs; for validation through equivalency to validated base models; and to use validated BPMD in remote patient monitoring programs. A future collaborative to find solutions to support the use of validated BPMD is envisaged.
HEALTH
Nature.com

Archiving the genomic and genetic resources of glaciers

The Tibetan glacier genome and gene catalog includes 3,241 metagenome-assembled or cultured genomes spanning 30 phyla and over 25 million genes encoding non-redundant proteins. This catalog provides a wealth of resources for archiving glacier microbial diversity and bioprospecting for bioactive compounds, as well as a platform for global comparison of glacier microbiomes.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Genome-scale single-cell CRISPR screens

Single-cell CRISPR screens, such as Perturb-seq, provide pooled information on genetic perturbations and associated multivariate phenotypic changes in individual cells and, therefore, are promising tools for genotype"“phenotype mapping. However, such screens have been restricted to at most a few hundred pre-selected genes or phenotypes of interest. Here, Replogle et al. expand a CRISPR interference-based Perturb-seq platform to the genome scale and analyse transcriptional phenotypes to resolve gene functions.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Author Correction: Increased MIB-1 expression in salivary gland pleomorphic adenoma that recurs and undergoes malignant transformation

Correction to: Scientific Reports https://doi.org/10.1038/s41598-022-13082-8, published online 30 May 2022. The original version of this Article omitted an affiliation for Jaana HagstrÃ¶m. The correct affiliations are listed below. Department of Pathology, HUSLAB, Helsinki University Hospital and University of Helsinki, PO Box 21, 00014, Helsinki, Finland. Research Programs Unit,...
SCIENCE
Nature.com

How to make spatial maps of gene activity — down to the cellular level

You have full access to this article via your institution. Under a microscope, mammalian tissues reveal their intricate and elegant architectures. But if you look at the same tissue after tumour formation, you will see bedlam. Itai Yanai, a computational biologist at New York University’s Grossman School of Medicine in New York City, is trying to find order in this chaos. “There is a particular logic to how things are arranged, and spatial transcriptomics is helping us see that,” he says.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Extrathymic Aire primes Candida-specific T17 cells

Thymic expression of the transcriptional regulator Aire is critical for enforcing central immune tolerance1. However, the immunological functions of extrathymic Aire-expressing cells (eTACs) remain incompletely understood. AIRE deficiency causes multi-organ autoimmunity and chronic mucocutaneous candidiasis (CMC), a condition characterized by severe, recurrent mucosal, but not systemic, infections by the commensal fungus Candida albicans, typically affecting the mouth and esophagus1. In this issue of Nature Immunology, DobeÅ¡ et al.2 demonstrate that a population of mouse MHCII+Rorc+Aire+ cells that share characteristics with type 3 innate lymphoid cells (ILC3s) can internalize and present C. albicans and prime the generation of Candida-specific TH17 cells, which can contribute to protective IL-17-dependent antifungal defence at mucosal barriers3,4. In this paper, mice with Aire deletion restricted to extrathymic Rorc-expressing cells exhibited reduced numbers of Candida-specific TH17 cells, associated with increased fungal proliferation in kidney and mucosal tissues when challenged in recall models of systemic and mucosal candidiasis.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Translating and evaluating the Chinese version of Pediatric Eye Questionnaire (PedEyeQ-CN) for children

To investigate the reliability and validity of Chinese version of the Pediatric Eye Questionnaire (PedEyeQ-CN) by testing ophthalmic patients in China. The PedEyeQ (standard English version) was translated by local researchers. Children were asked to complete the Child section, and their parents the Proxy and Parent sections. 160 children (32 normal controls, 77 with refractive error, 48 with strabismus/amblyopia, 3 with other eye conditions) aged 5-11 years old, and one parent of each child were recruited. Cronbach's Î± and intraclass correlation coefficient were calculated to examine the reliability and test-retest reliability; the score differences between controls and patients were compared to examine the validity.
HEALTH

Comments / 0

Community Policy