Tampon maker Procter & Gamble (P&G) has bizarrely attributed a successful ad campaign by actor-comedian Amy Schumer for a nationwide shortage of the sanitary product in the US.Tampons, especially from popular brands, have been missing from supermarket shelves for months due to supply disruption.Nearly 40 per cent of the US’s menstruating population uses tampons, according to reports.P&G, which makes America’s most popular tampon brand ‘Tampax’, appeared to put the blame for the shortage on Schumer, 41, who appeared in advertisements in 2020 to normalise the conversation around menstrual health.Company spokesperson Cheri McMaster told Time magazine that, since the advert,...

RETAIL ・ 16 DAYS AGO