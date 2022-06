👋 Want to work with us? CryptoSlate is hiring for a handful of positions!. The number of Bitcoins held on centralized exchanges has dropped to the lowest level since 2018, according to information from Glassnode. Users seem to be pulling assets following fears of contagion after the recent issues with Celsius and Babel Finance. The chart below showed a steep decline in BTC on exchanges on June 13 when Celsius announced it would suspend withdrawals.

MARKETS ・ 8 HOURS AGO