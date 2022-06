As the summer rolls in, so do the opportunities to give back to the community. Summer Fridays off from work or just a beautiful day outside make for great moments to take time for others who need support in the area. From community clean up days to volunteering at a race, there are plenty of volunteer opportunities in Essex County to meet others and support our neighbors at the same time. Read on to learn all about volunteer opportunities in Essex County for this summer.

