Los Angeles, CA

Column: Should we raise unemployment to fight inflation? No, we need to protect jobs no matter what

By Michael Hiltzik
Los Angeles Times
 2 days ago

If economic history teaches us anything, it's that when times get tough, working men and women get targets painted on their backs.

Current events give us a perfect illustration. The U.S. is at or close to full employment with an unemployment rate of a historically low 3.6%, but inflation has been rising. So the argument that the remedy to higher prices is higher joblessness is being heard more and more often.

The most distilled iteration of this argument comes from former Treasury Secretary Lawrence Summers, who put it this way in a June 20 speech in London, as reported by Bloomberg :

Labor costs are dampening—not amplifying—price pressures.
Josh Bivens, Economic Policy Institute

“We need five years of unemployment above 5% to contain inflation — in other words, we need two years of 7.5% unemployment or five years of 6% unemployment or one year of 10% unemployment."

Summers said these were "numbers that are remarkably discouraging relative to the Fed Reserve view,” which is that tools in the Fed's arsenal such as an increase in short-term interest rates might be enough to stage a "soft landing" for the economy — a reduction in inflation without provoking a recession.

Translating Summers' statistics into hard figures is a little tricky, because the unemployment rate doesn't measure only the number of people unemployed. The unemployment rate of 3.6% in May was the lowest since the late 1960s.

In June 2013, the last pre-pandemic month when the unemployment rate was 7.5%, some 11.8 million Americans were unemployed, 5.8 million more than last month, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics. About 144 million were working, compared with 158.4 million last month.

So Summers is talking about 5.8 million to 15 million Americans reduced to joblessness in order to bring down inflation.

Summers' words have garnered great attention not just because of his position as a former Obama appointee, but because he warned that fiscal policies early in the Biden administration would ignite higher inflation.

He appears to have been prescient then, it's felt, so perhaps he's correct now. (Whether Summers was right or wrong or perhaps right for the wrong reasons is a topic of debate in the economist community .)

Yet there are significant flaws in the explicit equating of higher employment with higher inflation.

Summers himself, during an appearance in May at Northwestern University, cautioned against overconfident generalizations about the economy.

Asked, "Do we need to get out of the hot labor market completely in order to bring inflation down?" he replied, "One of the things that I’ve learned over time is it’s best to think in terms of what’s most likely and what seems probable to you. All absolute statements about these things are foolish. "

A low unemployment rate correlates roughly with high inflation — and high unemployment with low inflation — but imperfectly .

(Created with Datawrapper)

The unemployment rate settled between 4.7% and 3.9% from 1997 through 2000, while inflation ran between only 1.6% and 3.4%. In 1974, unemployment rose to 7.2%, yet inflation hit 12.3%. In 1978-1980, unemployment soared from 6% to 7.2%, while inflation rose as high as 13.3%.

Those were the "stagflation" years, brought to an end by the bitter medicine of interest rates higher than 20% delivered by then-Fed Chairman Paul Volcker.

During the last decade, as unemployment drifted down from 9.3% in 2010 to 3.9% in 2018, inflation remained well under control, falling as low as 0.7% in 2015.

It's true that factors other than employment and wage gains affected prices during all those periods, but that merely underscores the variety of pressures that can drive prices higher or lower.

Today's inflation, as it happens, appears to derive less from excessive demand from consumers, as would be a reflection of full employment and its consequent upward pressure on wages, than from supply chain blockages such as shortages of raw materials and merchandise. In economists' jargon, it's more "cost-push" than "demand-pull" inflation .

Indeed, in an economic analysis published Tuesday, Adam Hale Shapiro of the Federal Reserve Bank of San Francisco demonstrated that supply constraints, including "labor shortages, production constraints, and shipping delays," as well as the war in Ukraine, account for more than half of the recent run-up in inflation , and higher demand only for about one-third.

Labor economists also question the narrative that higher wages are driving inflation, and consequently that bringing wages down through higher unemployment makes sense as a policy approach. Traditionally, wages grow about 1% a year faster than consumer prices — that's an artifact of improving standards of living over time.

In the last year, however, "nominal wage growth ... has lagged far behind inflation," Josh Bivens, research director at the labor-supported Economic Policy Institute, wrote last month . That means "labor costs are dampening — not amplifying — price pressures."

Indeed, the Bureau of Labor Statistics in its most recent report stated that hourly earnings rose by 5.2% for all employees, and by 6.5% for production and nonsupervisory employees, during the year that ended in May. Over the same period, the consumer price index rose by 8.6% , with the largest contribution coming from energy costs, including gasoline and fuel oil prices.

"In short, non-wage factors are clearly the main drivers of inflation," Bivens observed. Taking steps to quell inflation by rolling back employment would cause unnecessary hardship for millions, with little gain to show for it.

Using job losses to manage inflation arises from what economists know as the Sacrifice Ratio — ostensibly the relationship between unemployment and inflation.

Tight supplies are contributing the most to inflation, implying that driving up unemployment won't help much to bring inflation down. (Federal Reserve Board)

By the reckoning of former Obama economic advisor Jason Furman, in recent decades the ratio has been 6 percentage points — a 6% rise in unemployment over a year tends to bring down inflation by a single percentage point, as would two years of 3% increases, etc., etc.

Summers' calculation of the relationship was somewhat looser, though every bit as mechanistic as one would expect an economist's tool to be.

Among other issues, it places the entire burden of reducing inflation on unemployment, even though inflation is a multi-factoral phenomenon. It also treats the relationship between unemployment and inflation as an almost immutable constant.

This approach harks back to pre-Depression policy, when working men and women were regarded as just another economic input and downturns were valued as necessary medicine to preserve the financial well-being of the bondholding class.

It was the era when the prescription for an economic downturn offered by Treasury Secretary Andrew Mellon, one of the richest men in America, was "liquidate labor, liquidate stocks, liquidate the farmers, liquidate real estate," as Herbert Hoover described Mellon's argument in his own memoirs.

Mellon held, as Hoover recounted, "that even a panic [that is, a depression] was not altogether a bad thing. He said: 'It will purge the rottenness out of the system. High costs of living and high living will come down. People will work harder, live a more moral life. Values will be adjusted, and enterprising people will pick up the wrecks from less competent people.'"

(Hoover, to his credit, was appalled by the "untold amount of suffering" that Mellon's approach might cause.)

Signs are beginning to emerge, if slowly, that the factors pushing prices higher since late last year are beginning to ease. Crude oil prices on the New York Mercantile Exchange fell during Thursday's trading to below $104 per barrel, down from their March 8 peak of $123.70. Gasoline prices have begun to follow suit, albeit not at the same pace.

Housing starts have slipped and wage gains have moderated. Retailers have reported slower sales and some, stuck with excess inventories of merchandise, have signaled that generous discounts are in the wings.

Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome H. Powell, who has become the face of the Fed's policy of raising interest rates sharply to cool the economy, has hinted that a second sharp interest rate increase of three-quarters of a percentage point may or may not be necessary next month.

That view was echoed by Patrick Harker, president of the Federal Reserve Bank of Philadelphia, who said Wednesday that signs of moderation may warrant a smaller interest-rate boost in July and that conditions that will guide the Fed's policies in September and beyond are even murkier.

"Let's see how the data turns out in the next few weeks," Harker told Yahoo Finance .

History, in short, counsels caution in applying remedies for inflation. The limited tools available to the Federal Reserve are especially feeble when prices are driven by the external factors at work today.

"Inflation is like an illness," Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.) lectured Powell during his appearance Wednesday before the Senate Banking Committee, "and medicine needs to be tailored to the specific problem."

Under Warren's questioning, Powell acknowledged that the Fed's interest rate increase would do nothing to bring gasoline or food prices down. As Warren observed, however, "rate increases make it more likely that companies will fire people and slash hours to shrink wage costs."

That doesn't necessarily mean that the Fed should judiciously use the powers it has been granted to fight inflation. But it does mean that placing the livelihoods of working men and women at risk, as though they're the people responsible for inflation, is exactly the wrong approach.

This story originally appeared in Los Angeles Times .

Copyright © 1881-2022. Los Angeles Times. Used with Permission.

Related
Fox News

How likely is a recession?

Jun. 21, 2022 - 06:56 - Economist Jason Furman weighs in on the extent of President Biden’s responsibility for record-high gas prices and the likelihood of a recession on ‘Your World.’
GAS PRICE
CBS News

Social Security official: Benefits likely to rise 8% due to high inflation

An official with the Social Security Administration said seniors and others who rely on the benefits program are likely to receive a cost-of-living adjustment "closer to 8%" at the end of 2022 due to the current rate of inflation, which is the highest in four decades. That increase would represent...
BUSINESS
Bloomberg

Recession-Fearing Bosses Quietly Abandon Open Jobs

Companies that have struggled to fill job openings in the US for long stretches are starting to ask a pressing question: Do we really need those roles?. With interest rates soaring, stocks tanking and fears of a recession mounting, employers are axing jobs or dialing back their once-breakneck hiring plans. Amazon.com Inc. and Walmart Inc., America’s two biggest private employers, have said they’re thinning out their hourly workforces through attrition. Jobless claims, while still low, have risen slightly, based on a four-week moving average that smooths out weekly volatility.
ECONOMY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Los Angeles, CA
Business
Local
California Business
City
Los Angeles, CA
Fortune

Rolls-Royce CEO responds to record inflation by giving 14,000 workers a bonus and pay raise: ‘We are living through exceptional times’

Sign up for the Fortune Features email list so you don’t miss our biggest features, exclusive interviews, and investigations. Employees at Rolls-Royce, one of the largest manufacturers in the U.K., are getting a £2,000 ($2,455) bonus and pay raise to help cope with “economic uncertainty” the engine maker said, as the country’s cost of living crisis skyrockets.
BUSINESS
FOXBusiness

Larry Summers says Americans will have to lose jobs to ease inflation

The U.S. unemployment rate must rise before Americans see any relief from inflation, economist and former Treasury Secretary Larry Summers said Monday. U.S. inflation is sitting at roughly 8.6% year-over-year, the highest point in 40 years, and shows no signs of slowing down. Summers argues the U.S. must sustain a jobless rate of more than 5% for five years if inflation is to drop.
BUSINESS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jason Furman
Person
Andrew Mellon
Person
Paul Volcker
Person
Elizabeth Warren
Person
Herbert Hoover
GOBankingRates

Are We Heading Into a Recession?

Financial professionals are warning their clients to hunker down and brace for a recession, which now seems all but certain to many. "Even for my wealthy clients I say you have to stick to a budget...
GAS PRICE
CNBC

UK inflation hits new 40-year high of 9.1% as food and energy price surge persists

LONDON — U.K. inflation hit 9.1% year-on-year in May as soaring food and energy prices continue to deepen the country's cost-of-living crisis. The 9.1% rise in the consumer price index, released Wednesday, was in line with expectations from economists in a Reuters poll and slightly higher than the 9% increase recorded in April.
BUSINESS
Motley Fool

Here's What a Recession Could Do to the Housing Market

Trends are already showing signs of a housing market deceleration. A recession would simply speed up the rate of which demand and prices cool. Home prices would likely fall, but not dramatically, and not in every market. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley...
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Inflation#Consumer Price Index#Treasury#Economic Policy Institute
CNBC

China's electric vehicle battery supply chain shows signs of forced labor, report says

Chinese companies that produce raw materials for electric vehicle batteries show signs of using forced labor, according to a report from The New York Times. Xinjiang Nonferrous Metal Industry is a company that produces minerals and metals, including lithium, nickel and copper. It has exported metals to the U.S., Germany, U.K., Japan and India, the Times reported.
ECONOMY
The Associated Press

Fewer Americans file for jobless aid

WASHINGTON (AP) — Fewer Americans applied for jobless benefits last week as the U.S. job market remains robust despite four-decade high inflation and a myriad of other economic pressures. Applications for jobless aid for the week ending June 18 fell to 229,000, a decline of 2,000 from the previous...
BUSINESS
marketplace.org

Japanese shocked by rising prices after decades of economic stagnation

As a child growing up in Japan, I observed that prices rarely rose. My favorite lunch was always available for a 500 yen coin, or about $3.70 at the current exchange rate, and it remained that way until 2021. The same for shoes and other clothes — little changed. I was taught to save, save and save, and I was repeatedly warned that the value of our family home had collapsed in the 1990s, when the property market crashed. This painful financial loss meant my parents were never able to sell their house or upgrade it.
ECONOMY
The Independent

Pressure on households ramps up as inflation rises to new 40-year high

The rate of inflation rose again in May, remaining at 40-year highs and deepening the squeeze felt by households across the UK, the Office for National Statistics (ONS) has said.The rate of consumer prices index (CPI) inflation rose from 9% in April to 9.1% in May, the statisticians said.The increase matches what analysts had expected and pushes the measure to its highest since early 1982, according to ONS estimates.“Though still at historically high levels, the annual inflation rate was little changed in May,” said ONS chief economist Grant Fitzner.“Continued steep food price rises and record high petrol prices were offset...
BUSINESS
