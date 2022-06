The fight fan in Jesse ‘Bam’ Rodriguez almost makes him wish that he was ringside for this weekend’s show instead of serving in the headlining act. Boxing’s youngest active titleholder, Rodriguez isn’t that bothered about having to punch for pay this weekend. The unbeaten WBC junior bantamweight titlist attempts his first defense versus former lineal champ Srisaket Sor Rungvisai (50-5-1, 43KOs) this Saturday in a DAZN-streamed main event from Tech Port Arena in his hometown of San Antonio, Texas.

SAN ANTONIO, TX ・ 11 HOURS AGO