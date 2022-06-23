ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Murfreesboro, TN

Checkers manager shoots at unhappy customer who threw drink at her, Tennessee cops say

By Mike Stunson
San Luis Obispo Tribune
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA manager of a fast-food restaurant in Tennessee was arrested after Tennessee police say she shot at an upset customer. Police say 36-year-old Sherrika Starnes faces aggravated assault charges as a result of the shooting at a Checkers...

www.sanluisobispo.com

