MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A shower is possible overnight but most will remain dry. Lows will be in the 70s tonight with mainly cloudy skies and light winds out of the east. Sunday is also looking hot, afternoon highs will soar into the middle 90s along with the humid factor. Showers and storms are again in the forecast, but unlike Saturday, coverage will be more isolated. Winds will be out of the east through the day becoming calm overnight. Lows will hover in the 70s under partly to mostly clear skies.

MONTGOMERY, AL ・ 8 HOURS AGO