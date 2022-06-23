ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Springfield, MO

Why you can’t sell or shoot fireworks off in Springfield without a permit

By Tony Nguyen
KOLR10 News
KOLR10 News
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0STP3H_0gK5y1z300

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – The selling and shooting of fireworks inside the city limits of Springfield has been prohibited for over 67 years because of a severe incident that resulted in a building fire and some deaths.

According to John Sellars emeritus executive director for the Springfield History Museum on the Square, it all started on June 28, 1955. At that time, fireworks were for sale everywhere including the Consumers Warehouse Market on West College street.

How to desensitize your dog to loud sounds

“It was a day of the week when there wasn’t a lot of business in there. So there were a lot more employees than there were customers, thank goodness… But about 10:00 that morning, something happened. Something set one of the fireworks off and immediately engulfed the whole front of the building in flames, blew the windows and doors out and blocked all exits out of the front of the store where the entrances were,” said Sellars.

He said 15 employees and one customer were able to escape out the back door, but there were still three people inside.

“They hid in a bathroom and sadly they all suffocated. It was a lady from Miller, Missouri, and then two children, a little girl, seven years old, and her 11-year-old sister who had gone to the store to get some milk for a sick neighbor,” said Sellars.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4UKlH1_0gK5y1z300

The public cried out to stop selling fireworks in the city. The mayor called a special city council meeting and they passed a resolution that outlawed firework sales in the city.

Although the city fire code states the possession, manufacture, storage, offer or exposure for sale, selling at retail, handling and discharge of fireworks are prohibited, an exception is granted for the use of the fireworks for a public display with a valid permit.

Fireworks ordinance in Bolivar is changing for 2022

Novelty items, described as snappers, party poppers, toy smoke devices or glowworms, and some sparklers, have been declassified as explosives.

The Consumer’s Warehouse building is now a part of the public school system.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KOLR - OzarksFirst.com.

Comments / 4

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KOLR10 News

City Utilities warns customers of scam calls

SPRINGFIELD, Mo.– City Utilities has issued another warning to customers to beware of scam callers that appear to have the same phone number as the utility provider. This warning comes just over two weeks since their last issuance, when City Utilities said they had calls from residents of Nixa and Ozark reporting scam calls despite […]
SPRINGFIELD, MO
bransontrilakesnews.com

Springfield weekly real estate update

Compiled major statistics for the Springfield, MO metro area real estate market for the four weeks ended June 19, 2022. Originally published on zerodown.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
SPRINGFIELD, MO
tncontentexchange.com

Springfield man nearly drowns in Table Rock Lake

A man from Springfield nearly drowned on Sunday, June 19, in Table Rock Lake. The Missouri State Water Patrol reported Diego Arguello Pimentel, 21, of Springfield was swimming in Table Rock Lake and was returning to the shore of Moonshine Beach when he went under the water and did not resurface. Arguello Pimentel was pulled to shore by friends.
SPRINGFIELD, MO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Springfield, MO
Springfield, MO
Government
Local
Missouri Government
City
Bolivar, MO
State
Missouri State
KYTV

Ozarks Life: Lavender Falls Farm

STONE COUNTY, Mo. (KY3) - Just a stone’s throw into Stone County sits a field of lavender. “There was no logic to this at all,” Lavender Falls Farm owner Thor Bersted said. “In fact, the University of Missouri Extension said it will never grow here. Everyone laughed at me.”
STONE COUNTY, MO
tncontentexchange.com

Fire decimates Buttonwood Center in Kimberling City

Four businesses and four families had their lives uprooted as a fire blazed through the Buttonwood Center in Kimberling City in the early hours of Tuesday, June 21. According to Southern Stone County Fire Protection District Lieutenant Dylan Honea, the SCFPD got the call of a fire at the center just after 1:30 a.m. The Buttonwood Center is divided into residential and commercial areas, with four businesses and four occupied apartments.
KIMBERLING CITY, MO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Firework#City Limits
CJ Coombs

The Lambert's Cafe and its roll throwing tradition has brought the crowds for 80 years

One of Lambert Cafe's locations in Foley, Alabama.Infrogmation of New Orleans, CC BY-SA 3.0, via Wikimedia Commons. Founded in 1942, Lambert's Cafe has three locations in Sikeston and Ozark, Missouri, and Foley, Alabama. It's the place to visit if you enjoy country or southern-style cooking with popular items on the menu like fried chicken, of course, catfish, meatloaf, and homemade chicken and dumplings. There are plenty of side options available. And, of course, let's not forget the throwing of the rolls.
FOLEY, AL
KOLR10 News

UPDATE: Springfield woman found safe

UPDATE: Springfield Police said Jessica Szymaszek was been found safe Saturday evening. SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — The Springfield Police Department has issued an endangered person advisory for Jessica Szymaszek, a 35-year-old woman who has not been seen since June 23, 2022. Police said Szymaszek was last seen in the area of 2114 S. Glenstone Avenue on […]
SPRINGFIELD, MO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Retail
News Break
Politics
KYTV

BOIL WATER ADVISORY: City of Billings, Mo. issues advisory

BILLINGS, Mo. (KY3) - The city of Billings, Mo. issued a boil water advisory on Friday. City leaders say the system lost pressure. Crews restored the pressure. They issued the advisory out of precaution. People are told to boil their water before using it for cooking, drinking, or to make...
BILLINGS, MO
bransontrilakesnews.com

Fourth of July fireworks to light up area skies

The time has come once again to wear your best red, white and blue outfits, wave our flags and to gather communities together to celebrate the birth of our country. The Fourth of July is just over a week away and we have the scope of several area locations which are hosting fireworks displays and Fourth of July activities.
KIMBERLING CITY, MO
KOLR10 News

Saving money on travel? Consider rethinking renting a car

SPRINGFIELD, Mo.– As the 4th of July is just around the corner, many people are expected to travel for the holiday weekend.  The rental car industry is no exception to the current economy when it comes to inflation, but it’s not just higher rates that are hurting renters.  “It’s really more about availability not being what […]
SPRINGFIELD, MO
KOLR10 News

Summer snow? Jordan Valley Park brings back Snowfest

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – After a two-year hiatus, Jordan Valley Park’s Snowfest is back to help kids beat the summer heat. Between noon and 4:00 p.m. Saturday, June 24, at Jordan Valley Park, there will be a giant pile of “snow”─it’s actually ice shavings─ for the public to enjoy playing on. The “snow” comes from the […]
SPRINGFIELD, MO
KOLR10 News

Snow in June? What you can do in Springfield this weekend

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – Springfield is a city that has visitors from all over the world. But what is there to do in the Queen City of the Ozarks? We’ve collected a few places to see, eat, and experience. Where to go: Springfield always has something going on. From the First Friday Art Walk, the first […]
SPRINGFIELD, MO
auroraadvertiser.net

Police awaiting autopsy results

The Aurora-Marionville Police Department (AMPD) is investigating an apparent murder-suicide that occurred June 14 at 1642 Oak Dr. in Aurora. “At approximately 8:14 a.m., AMPD received a 911 call asking us to respond to 1642 Oak Drive,” said AMPD Police Chief Wes Coatney. “The 911 call came from a...
AURORA, MO
KOLR10 News

KOLR10 News

16K+
Followers
7K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news website covering news, weather, and sport stories in southwest Missouri, https://www.ozarksfirst.com/

 https://www.ozarksfirst.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy