ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kids

Experts endorse Moderna COVID-19 shots for kids ages 6 to 17

By MIKE STOBBE
San Diego Union-Tribune
San Diego Union-Tribune
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0MrAOd_0gK5xyZW00

An expert panel backed a second COVID-19 vaccine option for kids ages 6 to 17 Thursday.

Advisers to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention voted unanimously to recommend Moderna shots as an option for school-age kids and adolescents. This group has been able to get shots shots made by Pfizer since last year.

The panel’s recommendations usually are adopted by the CDC, and become the government’s guidance for U.S. doctors and their patients.

Last week, the Food and Drug Administration authorized the shots — full-strength doses for children ages 12 to 17 and half-strength for those 6 to 11. The doses are to be given about a month apart.

The FDA also authorized a third dose for kids with significantly weakened immune systems, to be given about a month after the second dose of the primary series. The CDC is expected to recommend the same thing.

Moderna officials have said they expect to later offer a booster to all kids ages 6 to 17.

How much demand there will be for the shots isn’t clear. Teens became eligible a year ago for Pfizer’s vaccine, which uses the same technology, and only 60% have gotten two doses. Shots for younger kids started in November; about 29% have been fully vaccinated, according to the CDC.

More than 600 COVID-19 deaths have been reported in kids ages 5 to 17 in the U.S. Health officials also have voiced concern about the increased risk of long-lasting health problems in children after infection, such as diabetes or problems with smell or taste.

___

The Associated Press Health and Science Department receives support from the Howard Hughes Medical Institute’s Department of Science Education. The AP is solely responsible for all content.

This story originally appeared in San Diego Union-Tribune .

Comments / 1

Related
The Associated Press

CDC panel recommends US seniors get souped-up flu vaccines

NEW YORK (AP) — Americans 65 and older should get newer, souped-up flu vaccines because regular shots don’t provide them enough protection, a federal advisory panel said Wednesday. The panel unanimously recommended certain flu vaccines that might offer more or longer protection for seniors, whose weakened immune systems...
HEALTH
Michigan Advance

FDA outside advisers recommend Pfizer, Moderna COVID vaccines for kids under 5

WASHINGTON — Parents of children under 5 are one step closer to vaccinating their young kids against COVID-19 after the U.S. Food and Drug Administration’s outside vaccine panel recommended emergency use authorizations of two COVID-19 vaccines Wednesday. The 21-person Vaccines and Related Biological Products Advisory Committee voted unanimously to recommend the FDA approve emergency use […] The post FDA outside advisers recommend Pfizer, Moderna COVID vaccines for kids under 5 appeared first on Michigan Advance.
PUBLIC HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cdc#Covid#U S Health
Popular Science

COVID vaccines for children under 5 are near. Here’s how to prepare.

This week many families with young kids can breathe a sigh of relief. For the first time in two years since the pandemic began, two COVID-19 vaccines will be available for children between the ages of 6 months and 5 years living in the US. The announcement comes after the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) unanimously voted last week to recommend emergency use authorization for two mRNA vaccines produced by Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna. The vaccines could increase protection against the virus for 20 million more children nationwide.
FLORIDA STATE
US News and World Report

CDC: 67% of Americans Should Be Wearing Masks Indoors or Considering It

The majority of Americans should be wearing masks while in indoor spaces or considering the measure, according to new data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. As of Thursday, more than 67% of the population was in a “high” or “medium” COVID-19 community level – a measure determined by new coronavirus cases, hospitalizations and hospital capacities.
PUBLIC HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Kids
NewsBreak
Science Education
NewsBreak
Pfizer
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Moderna
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
FDA
NewsBreak
Relationships
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
Benzinga

The Daily Biotech Pulse: European Backing For Novavax's COVID-19 Shot In Adolescents, Sanofi-GSK's Updated Vaccine Effective Against Omicron, FDA's Clinical Hold On Sarepta's Duchenne Trial

Here's a roundup of top developments in the biotech space over the last 24 hours:. Europe Backs Novavax's COVID-19 Shot For Adolescents. The European Union has recommended expanded conditional approval of Novavax Inc's NVAX Nuvaxovid (NVX-CoV2373) COVID-19 vaccine for adolescents ages 12-17. Separately, the Taiwan Food and Drug Administration has...
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
goodmorningamerica.com

CDC committee greenlights Moderna COVID-19 vaccine for children 6-17

A committee of advisers at the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention voted unanimously Thursday to greenlight the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine for kids ages 6 to 17, clearing the way for parents to have one more vaccine to choose from when considering whether to inoculate their children against the virus.
KIDS
contagionlive.com

FDA Approves Expanded Indication for Merck’s Pneumococcal Vaccine for Infants and Children

The company’s 15-valent conjugate shot becomes the first one that is approved in nearly a decade. The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approved the pneumococcal 15-valent conjugate vaccine (Vaxneuvance) for the use in infants 6 weeks old through 17 years of age for pneumococcal disease. This Merck vaccine is indicated to provide protection against Streptococcus pneumoniae serotypes 1, 3, 4, 5, 6A, 6B, 7F, 9V, 14, 18C, 19A, 19F, 22F, 23F and 33F.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
MedicalXpress

Monkeypox vaccine maker Bavarian Nordic ready to meet demand

As the lone laboratory manufacturing a licensed vaccine against monkeypox, Danish company Bavarian Nordic has seen its order book fill up as the usually rare disease spreads around the world. "The approval we got in 2019, when we only sold maybe a few hundred doses, all of a sudden became...
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
contagionlive.com

ACIP Preferentially Recommends Fluzone High-Dose Influenza Vaccine for Seniors

Listen to our interview with Sanofi vaccine expert Dr. Christopher Rizzo about what this preferential recommendation means, and why high-dose flu vaccines are needed for older adults. Yesterday, the Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices (ACIP) granted preferential recommendation for differentiated influenza vaccines for adults 65 years and older. This preferential...
PHARMACEUTICALS
Salon

COVID vaccines for kids under five are finally here. Here's why it took so long

At last, parents of kids under the age of five — many of whom felt left behind during the pandemic — can breathe a sigh of relief. At last, a COVID-19 vaccine for the youngest children is expected to be recommended for emergency use authorization (EUA) in the coming days. The news comes as an FDA advisory panel voted in favor of recommending authorization of the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines for kids under 5 on Wednesday — the first step in a multi-step process for full authorization.
KIDS
CBS News

CDC now also recommends Moderna's COVID vaccine for adolescents

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's outside vaccine advisers voted unanimously Thursday to expand their recommendations for Moderna's COVID-19 vaccine to virtually all ages of children, adding the first alternative to Pfizer's shots for millions of adolescents and school-age kids. On Friday, CDC Director Dr. Rochelle Walensky endorsed the...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Daily Mail

Meghan Markle's obstetrician who helped deliver Lilibet shuts her practice with little notice telling patients she needs to 'focus on my own health and be with my family'

The obstetrician who helped deliver Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's second child Lilibet has shut her practice with little notice, telling patients she needs to 'focus on my own health and be with my family'. Dr Melissa Drake made the announcement on Instagram, where she said it had been 'the...
SANTA BARBARA, CA
San Diego Union-Tribune

San Diego Union-Tribune

San Diego, CA
19K+
Followers
69K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

The San Diego Union-Tribune is San Diego’s largest media company and its oldest business, dating back to the founding of the Union in 1868.

 https://www.sandiegouniontribune.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy