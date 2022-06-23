ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Multiplexed bioluminescence microscopy via phasor analysis

By Zi Yao
Nature.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBioluminescence imaging with luciferase"“luciferin pairs is a well-established technique for visualizing biological processes across tissues and whole organisms. Applications at the microscale, by contrast, have been hindered by a lack of detection platforms and easily resolved probes. We addressed this limitation by combining bioluminescence with phasor analysis, a method commonly used...

Nature.com

Error measurements for a quantum annealer using the one-dimensional Ising model with twisted boundaries

A finite length ferromagnetic chain with opposite spin polarization imposed at its two ends is one of the simplest frustrated spin models. In the clean classical limit the domain wall inserted on account of the boundary conditions resides with equal probability on any one of the bonds, and the degeneracy is precisely equal to the number of bonds. If quantum mechanics is introduced via a transverse field, the domain wall will behave as a particle in a box, and prefer to be nearer the middle of the chain rather than the ends. A simple characteristic of a real quantum annealer is therefore which of these limits obtains in practice. Here we have used the ferromagnetic chain with antiparallel boundary spins to test a real flux qubit quantum annealer and discover that contrary to both expectations, the domain walls found are non-uniformly distributed on account of effective random longitudinal fields present notwithstanding tuning carried out to zero out such fields when the couplings between qubits are nominally zero. We present a simple derivation of the form of the distribution function for the domain walls, and show also how the effect we have discovered can be used to determine the strength of the effective random fields (noise) characterizing the annealer. The noise measured in this fashion is smaller than what is seen during the single-qubit tuning process, but nonetheless qualitatively affects the outcome of the simulation performed by the annealer.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

How to make spatial maps of gene activity — down to the cellular level

You have full access to this article via your institution. Under a microscope, mammalian tissues reveal their intricate and elegant architectures. But if you look at the same tissue after tumour formation, you will see bedlam. Itai Yanai, a computational biologist at New York University’s Grossman School of Medicine in New York City, is trying to find order in this chaos. “There is a particular logic to how things are arranged, and spatial transcriptomics is helping us see that,” he says.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

AgRP neurons control feeding behaviour at cortical synapses via peripherally derived lysophospholipids

Phospholipid levels are influenced by peripheral metabolism. Within the central nervous system, synaptic phospholipids regulate glutamatergic transmission and cortical excitability. Whether changes in peripheral metabolism affect brain lipid levels and cortical excitability remains unknown. Here, we show that levels of lysophosphatidic acid (LPA) species in the blood and cerebrospinal fluid are elevated after overnight fasting and lead to higher cortical excitability. LPA-related cortical excitability increases fasting-induced hyperphagia, and is decreased following inhibition of LPA synthesis. Mice expressing a human mutation (Prg-1R346T) leading to higher synaptic lipid-mediated cortical excitability display increased fasting-induced hyperphagia. Accordingly, human subjects with this mutation have higher body mass index and prevalence of type"‰2 diabetes. We further show that the effects of LPA following fasting are under the control of hypothalamic agouti-related peptide (AgRP) neurons. Depletion of AgRP-expressing cells in adult mice decreases fasting-induced elevation of circulating LPAs, as well as cortical excitability, while blunting hyperphagia. These findings reveal a direct influence of circulating LPAs under the control of hypothalamic AgRP neurons on cortical excitability, unmasking an alternative non-neuronal route by which the hypothalamus can exert a robust impact on the cortex and thereby affect food intake.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Tissue-resident memory CD8 T cells possess unique transcriptional, epigenetic and functional adaptations to different tissue environments

Tissue-resident memory T cells (TRM cells) provide protective immunity, but the contributions of specific tissue environments to TRM cell differentiation and homeostasis are not well understood. In the present study, the diversity of gene expression and genome accessibility by mouse CD8+ TRM cells from distinct organs that responded to viral infection revealed both shared and tissue-specific transcriptional and epigenetic signatures. TRM cells in the intestine and salivary glands expressed transforming growth factor (TGF)-Î²-induced genes and were maintained by ongoing TGF-Î² signaling, whereas those in the fat, kidney and liver were not. Constructing transcriptional"“regulatory networks identified the transcriptional repressor Hic1 as a critical regulator of TRM cell differentiation in the small intestine and showed that Hic1 overexpression enhanced TRM cell differentiation and protection from infection. Provision of a framework for understanding how CD8+ TRM cells adapt to distinct tissue environments, and identification of tissue-specific transcriptional regulators mediating these adaptations, inform strategies to boost protective memory responses at sites most vulnerable to infection.
CANCER
Nature.com

Analysis of survival outcomes in haematopoietic cell transplant studies: Pitfalls and solutions

The most important outcome of many studies of haematopoietic cell transplants is survival. The statistical field that deals with such outcomes is survival analysis. Methods developed in this field are also applicable to other outcomes where the occurrence and timing are important. Analysis of such time-to-event outcomes has special challenges because it takes time to observe time. The most important condition for unbiased estimation of a survival curve-non-informative censoring-is discussed along with methods to account for competing risks, a situation where multiple, mutually-exclusive endpoints are of interest. Techniques to compare survival outcomes between groups are reviewed, including the instance where it is unknown at baseline to which group a subject will belong later during follow-up (time-dependent covariates).
SCIENCE
Nature.com

A shared disease-associated oligodendrocyte signature among multiple CNS pathologies

Alzheimer's disease (AD) is a complex neurodegenerative disease, perturbing neuronal and non-neuronal cell populations. In this study, using single-cell transcriptomics, we mapped all non-immune, non-neuronal cell populations in wild-type and AD model (5xFAD) mouse brains. We identified an oligodendrocyte state that increased in association with brain pathology, which we termed disease-associated oligodendrocytes (DOLs). In a murine model of amyloidosis, DOLs appear long after plaque accumulation, and amyloid-beta (AÎ²) alone was not sufficient to induce the DOL signature in vitro. DOLs could be identified in a mouse model of tauopathy and in other murine neurodegenerative and autoimmune inflammatory conditions, suggesting a common response to severe pathological conditions. Using quantitative spatial analysis of mouse and postmortem human brain tissues, we found that oligodendrocytes expressing a key DOL marker (SERPINA3N/SERPINA3 accordingly) are present in the cortex in areas of brain damage and are enriched near AÎ² plaques. In postmortem human brain tissue, the expression level of this marker correlated with cognitive decline. Altogether, this study uncovers a shared signature of oligodendrocytes in central nervous system pathologies.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
NewsBreak
Science
Nature.com

Second-look arthroscopic and magnetic resonance analysis after internal fixation of osteochondral lesions of the talus

The purpose of this study was to evaluate cartilage quality after internal fixation of osteochondral lesion of the talus (OLT) using second-look arthroscopies and MRIs. Thirty-four patients underwent internal fixation of OLTs involving large bone fragments. Twenty-one of these patients underwent second-look arthroscopies and 23 patients underwent MRIs postoperatively. The arthroscopic findings were assessed using the International Cartilage Repair Society (ICRS) grading system, and the MRI findings were evaluated using the Magnetic Resonance Observation of Cartilage Repair Tissue (MOCART) score. Five of the patients who underwent second-look arthroscopies showed normal cartilage, 12 showed nearly normal cartilage, 3 showed abnormal cartilage, and 1 showed severely abnormal cartilage, according to the overall ICRS repair grades. All the patients who achieved bone fragment union showed normal, or nearly normal cartilage upon second-look arthroscopy. The ICRS and MOCART scores were significantly higher for the patients with bone fragment union compared to those with nonunion (ICRS scores: 10.3"‰Â±"‰1.5 vs. 6.0"‰Â±"‰2.0, p"‰<"‰0.001, MOCART score: 88.3"‰Â±"‰10.0 vs. 39.0"‰Â±"‰20.4, p"‰<"‰0.001). Low signal intensities of the bone fragments on preoperative T1-weighted MRIs were not associated with nonunion (Fisher's exact test, p"‰="‰0.55), and the signal intensities increased postoperatively to levels similar to the underlying talus when bone union was achieved. Second-look arthroscopy and MRI showed normal, or nearly normal, cartilage after internal fixation of OLTs when bone union was achieved. The nonunion of bone fragments resulted in inferior cartilage quality.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Publisher Correction: Diversity of spatiotemporal coding reveals specialized visual processing streams in the mouse cortex

Correction to: Nature Communications https://doi.org/10.1038/s41467-022-29656-z, published online 06 June 2022. The original HTML version of this Article was updated shortly after publication because the previous HTML version linked to an incorrectÂ Supplementary Movie file. Author information. Authors and Affiliations. Neuro-Electronics Research Flanders, Kapeldreef 75, 3001, Leuven, Belgium. Xu Han,Â...
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Blood-based biomarkers of antidepressant response to ketamine and esketamine: A systematic review and meta-analysis

(R,S)-ketamine (ketamine) and its enantiomer (S)-ketamine (esketamine) can produce rapid and substantial antidepressant effects. However, individual response to ketamine/esketamine is variable, and there are no well-accepted methods to differentiate persons who are more likely to benefit. Numerous potential peripheral biomarkers have been reported, but their current utility is unclear. We conducted a systematic review/meta-analysis examining the association between baseline levels and longitudinal changes in blood-based biomarkers, and response to ketamine/esketamine. Of the 5611 citations identified, 56 manuscripts were included (N"‰="‰2801 participants), and 26 were compatible with meta-analytical calculations. Random-effect models were used, and effect sizes were reported as standardized mean differences (SMD). Our assessments revealed that more than 460 individual biomarkers were examined. Frequently studied groups included neurotrophic factors (n"‰="‰15), levels of ketamine and ketamine metabolites (n"‰="‰13), and inflammatory markers (n"‰="‰12). There were no consistent associations between baseline levels of blood-based biomarkers, and response to ketamine. However, in a longitudinal analysis, ketamine responders had statistically significant increases in brain-derived neurotrophicÂ factor (BDNF) when compared to pre-treatment levels (SMD [95% CI]"‰="‰0.26 [0.03, 0.48], p"‰="‰0.02), whereas non-responders showed no significant changes in BDNF levels (SMD [95% CI]"‰="‰0.05 [âˆ’0.19, 0.28], p"‰="‰0.70). There was no consistent evidence to support any additional longitudinal biomarkers. Findings were inconclusive for esketamine due to the small number of studies (n"‰="‰2). Despite a diverse and substantial literature, there is limited evidence that blood-based biomarkers are associated with response to ketamine, and no current evidence of clinical utility.
HEALTH
Nature.com

Genomes of six viruses that infect Asgard archaea from deep-sea sediments

Asgard archaea are globally distributed prokaryotic microorganisms related to eukaryotes; however, viruses that infect these organisms have not been described. Here, using metagenome sequences recovered from deep-sea hydrothermal sediments, we characterize six relatively large (up to 117"‰kb) double-stranded DNA (dsDNA) viral genomes that infected two Asgard archaeal phyla, Lokiarchaeota and Helarchaeota. These viruses encode Caudovirales-like structural proteins, as well as proteins distinct from those described in known archaeal viruses. Their genomes contain around 1"“5% of genes associated with eukaryotic nucleocytoplasmic large DNA viruses (NCLDVs) and appear to be capable of semi-autonomous genome replication, repair, epigenetic modifications and transcriptional regulation. Moreover, Helarchaeota viruses may hijack host ubiquitin systems similar to eukaryotic viruses. Genomic analysis of these Asgard viruses reveals that they contain features of both prokaryotic and eukaryotic viruses, and provides insights into their potential infection and host interaction mechanisms.
WILDLIFE
Nature.com

Overcoming the LAG3 phase problem

Lymphocyte activation gene 3 (LAG3) is an important checkpoint inhibitor molecule of immunotherapeutic interest. New crystal structures of LAG3 provide important insight into its molecular architecture, laying the groundwork for future basic and applied investigations. Basic discoveries regarding immune checkpoint molecules, such as CTLA4 and PD1, have enabled a greater...
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Variability in antibiotic duration for necrotizing enterocolitis and outcomes in a large multicenter cohort

To evaluate variability in antibiotic duration for necrotizing enterocolitis (NEC) and associated clinical outcomes. Five-hundred ninety-one infants with NEC (315 medical; 276 surgical) were included from 22 centers participating in Children's Hospitals Neonatal Consortium (CHNC). Multivariable analyses were used to determine predictors of variability in time to full feeds (TFF) and length of stay (LOS).
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Emergence of SARS-CoV-2 Omicron lineages BA.4 and BA.5 in South Africa

We are providing an unedited version of this manuscript to give early access to its findings. Before final publication, the manuscript will undergo further editing. Please note there may be errors present which affect the content, and all legal disclaimers apply. Three lineages (BA.1, BA.2 and BA.3) of the SARS-CoV-2...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Nature.com

Pre-diagnosis and post-diagnosis dietary patterns and survival in women with ovarian cancer

Evidence is limited on inflammation-related dietary patterns and mortality in ovarian cancer survivors. We examined the associations between pre- and post-diagnosis dietary patterns, including change in diet from before to after diagnosis, and mortality among 1003 ovarian cancer survivors in two prospective cohort studies. Dietary pattern scores for empirical dietary inflammatory pattern (EDIP) and Alternative Healthy Eating Index (AHEI) were calculated based on food frequency questionnaires. We used Cox proportional hazard models to calculate hazard ratios (HRs) and 95% confidence intervals (CIs) for ovarian cancer-specific and all-cause mortality.
CANCER
Nature.com

IDO1 plays a tumor-promoting role via MDM2-mediated suppression of the p53 pathway in diffuse large B-cell lymphoma

With the intensive therapeutic strategies, diffuse large B-cell lymphoma (DLBCL) is still a fatal disease due to its progressive characteristics. Indoleamine 2,3-dioxygenase 1 (IDO1) is a key regulator that catalyzes the commitment step of the kynurenine pathway in the immune system, its aberrant activation may contribute to malignant cell escape eradication. However, the role of IDO1 in DLBCL progression remains elusive. Our study showed IDO1 expression was upregulated in DLBCL and was associated with a poor prognosis and low overall survival. Inhibition of IDO1 suppressed DLBCL cell proliferation in vitro and impeded xenograft tumorigenesis in vivo. RNA-seq analyses revealed MDM2 was downregulated while TP53 was upregulated in IDO1 inhibition OCI-Ly10 cells. Mechanistically, IDO1 inhibition decreased the expression of MDM2, a major negative regulator of p53, and restored p53 expression in OCI-Ly3 and OCI-Ly10 cells, resulting in cell cycle arrest and apoptosis. IDO1 inhibition induced cell apoptosis coupled with PUMA and BAX upregulation, as well as BCL2 and BCL-XL downregulation. In addition, p21, a p53 transcriptional target, was upregulated in cell cycle arrest. Taken together, this study revealed IDO1 is essential for the proliferation of DLBCL cells and may be a potential therapeutic target for the treatment of DLBCL.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Nature.com

Ventral prefrontal serotonin 1A receptor binding: a neural marker of vulnerability for mood disorder and suicidal behavior?

Mood disorders and suicidal behavior have moderate heritability and are associated with altered corticolimbic serotonin 1A receptor (5-HT1A) brain binding. However, it is unclear whether this reflects genetic effects or epigenetic effects of childhood adversity, compensatory mechanisms, or illness stress-related changes. We sought to separate such effects on 5-HT1A binding by examining high familial risk individuals (HR) who have passed through the age of greatest risk for psychopathology onset with and without developing mood disorder or suicidal behavior. PET imaging quantified 5-HT1A binding potential BPND using [11C]CUMI-101 in healthy volunteers (HV, N"‰="‰23) and three groups with one or more relatives manifesting early-onset mood disorder and suicide attempt: 1. unaffected HR (N"‰="‰23); 2. HR with lifetime mood disorder and no suicide attempt (HR-MOOD, N"‰="‰26); and 3. HR-MOOD with previous suicide attempt (HR-MOOD"‰+"‰SA, N"‰="‰20). Findings were tested in an independent cohort not selected for family history (HV, MOOD, and MOOD"‰+"‰SA, total N"‰="‰185). We tested for regional BPND differences and whether brain-wide patterns distinguished between groups. Low ventral prefrontal 5-HT1A BPND was associated with lifetime mood disorder diagnosis and suicide attempt, but only in subjects with a family history of mood disorder and suicide attempt. Brain-wide 5-HT1A BPND patterns including low ventral prefrontal and mesiotemporal cortical binding distinguished HR-MOOD"‰+"‰SA from HV. A biological endophenotype associated with resilience was not observed. Low ventral prefrontal 5-HT1A BPND may reflect familial mood disorder and suicide-related pathology. Further studies are needed to determine if higher ventral prefrontal 5-HT1A BPND confers resilience, reducing risk of suicidal behavior in the context of familial risk, and thereby offer a potential prevention target.
MENTAL HEALTH
Nature.com

A Global Building Occupant Behavior Database

This paper introduces a database of 34 field-measured building occupant behavior datasets collected from 15 countries and 39 institutions across 10 climatic zones covering various building types in both commercial and residential sectors. This is a comprehensive global database about building occupant behavior. The database includes occupancy patterns (i.e., presence and people count) and occupant behaviors (i.e., interactions with devices, equipment, and technical systems in buildings). Brick schema models were developed to represent sensor and room metadata information. The database is publicly available, and a website was created for the public to access, query, and download specific datasets or the whole database interactively. The database can help to advance the knowledge and understanding of realistic occupancy patterns and human-building interactions with building systems (e.g., light switching, set-point changes on thermostats, fans on/off, etc.) and envelopes (e.g., window opening/closing). With these more realistic inputs of occupants' schedules and their interactions with buildings and systems, building designers, energy modelers, and consultants can improve the accuracy of building energy simulation and building load forecasting.
SINGAPORE
Nature.com

Alignment of the attitude of teleoperators with that of a semi-autonomous android

Studies on social robots that can communicate with humans are increasingly important. In particular, semi-aautonomous robots have shown potential for practical applications in which robot autonomy and human teleoperation are jointly used to accomplish difficult tasks. However, it is unknown how the attitude represented in the autonomous behavior of the robots affects teleoperators. Previous studies reported that when humans play a particular role, their attitudes align with that role. The teleoperators of semi-autonomous robots also play the role given to the robots and may assimilate their autonomous expression. We hypothesized that the attitude of teleoperators may align with that of robots through teleoperation. To verify this, we conducted an experiment with conditions under which a participant operated a part of the body of an android robot that autonomously expressed a preferential attitude toward a painting and a condition under which they did not. Experimental results demonstrated that the preferential attitude of participants who teleoperated the android aligned statistically significantly more with that of the robot in comparison to those who did not teleoperate it, thereby supporting our hypothesis. This finding is novel regarding attitude change in teleoperators of semi-autonomous robots and can support the implementation of effective human-robot collaboration systems.
