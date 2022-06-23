Multiple overnight fires linked to cooking mishaps in Baton Rouge

BATON ROUGE - Fire crews raced to the rescue when a local animal shelter brought them a dog that had had a chain around its neck for so long, it was starting to break skin. Companion Animal Alliance brought the dog to the Baton Rouge Fire Department when they noticed the chain, which had been padlocked around the dog's neck, was so tight and had been on for such a long time that it was cutting into the dog's skin.

