Multiple overnight fires linked to cooking mishaps in Baton Rouge

On Friday, an EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING is in place from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. for the I-10 Corridor from Baton Rouge to New Orleans. A HEAT ADVISORY will remain for all other parishes and counties. The EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING means heat index values will exceed 113 degrees. Extreme heat and humidity will significantly increase the potential for heat-related illnesses, particularly for those working or participating in outdoor activities. Overnight lows in the 80s, especially in urban areas, will not provide much relief from the heat for those that do not have access to air conditioning or shelters.
Comments / 0