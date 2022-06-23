ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baton Rouge, LA

Multiple overnight fires linked to cooking mishaps in Baton Rouge

By WBRZ Staff
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBATON ROUGE - Two fires reported roughly an hour apart in Baton Rouge were caused by food that was left to cook unattended. The Baton Rouge Fire Department said the first call came...

Related
Man burned to death inside apartment off Brightside Drive

BATON ROUGE - Firefighters found a person dead while responding to an apartment fire in a neighborhood near Brightside Drive. The Baton Rouge Fire Department responded to the blaze in the 1900 block of S Brightside View Drive around 4 a.m. after a neighbor noticed smoke coming into her apartment and called 911.
Fire crews help animal shelter cut padlocked chain from dog's neck

BATON ROUGE - Fire crews raced to the rescue when a local animal shelter brought them a dog that had had a chain around its neck for so long, it was starting to break skin. Companion Animal Alliance brought the dog to the Baton Rouge Fire Department when they noticed the chain, which had been padlocked around the dog's neck, was so tight and had been on for such a long time that it was cutting into the dog's skin.
BRPD responds to woman found dead inside her home on Renoir Avenue

BATON ROUGE - Baton Rouge Police are investigating a homicide after finding a woman dead at 6700 block of Renoir Avenue late Friday night. According to authorities, police responded to the scene around 11:00 p.m. where they found 49-year-old Kimberly Dean dead inside her home from what appeared to be trauma inflicted.
#Cooking
Baton Rouge mail carrier's master key stolen in midday mugging

BATON ROUGE - A key that grants unfettered access to an undisclosed number of mailboxes in the Baton Rouge area has been stolen by armed robbers after they followed a letter carrier on his delivery route in Sherwood Meadows. "I've seen the postman a couple of times ride through here....
'It wasn't her time to go': Woman rescued from Mississippi River bridge following suicide attempt

BATON ROUGE - Westbound traffic on the Mississippi River bridge came to a halt Thursday evening when a woman exited her vehicle and jumped over the railing. “I think she had went to go jump and she kind of second-guessed herself and went to go to grab the rail and then I think she just landed on a beam. Just wasn’t her time to go," said Austin Hebert, a firefighter with the Port Allen Fire Department.
Baton Rouge, LA
Missing Baton Rouge woman found safe

BATON ROUGE - Officers are looking for a woman with dementia who was last seen Tuesday morning. Baton Rouge police officers said 65-year-old Marilyn Williams was last seen around 10:30 a.m. on Canonicus Street. Williams was wearing a grey shirt, blue scrubs and Saints slippers. She is 4'10''. Anyone with...
Sheriff: Man shot 'multiple rounds' at deputies before being hit by returned fire, arrested

ST. FRANCISVILLE - A man shot several times at a group of deputies and damaged sheriff's vehicles before they returned fire and were able to arrest him. The West Feliciana Sheriff's Office received several calls Friday afternoon about a man causing disturbances in his neighborhood. According to Sheriff Brian Spillman, the man's parents called deputies multiple times to have him removed from their home.
Man suspected of stealing mail, packages arrested

THIBODAUX - A man was arrested days after homeowners in Thibodaux noticed missing mail and packages. According to the Lafourche Parish Sheriff's Office, 36-year-old Allen Oubre was aressted in a string of thefts and attempted thefts of mailboxes in the Thibodeaux area. Deputies said they found bank statements and different...
Sheriff: Drug-dealing couple arrested in East Baton Rouge Parish

BATON ROUGE - A couple was arrested Wednesday after a weeks-long investigation into their involvement in dealing drugs, authorities said. According to the East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office, narcotics agents were tipped off in early June about 38-year-old Lauren King dealing drugs through the parish. During the investigation, deputies learned...
19-year-old arrested for deadly gunfire at Perkins Rd. car wash

BATON ROUGE - A person was shot and killed at a busy car wash on Perkins Road early Thursday afternoon. Baton Rouge Police swarmed the Benny's car wash and B-Quik gas station on Perkins Road around 1:20 p.m. in response to the shooting. Richard Eackles Sr., 27, was found dead next to a vehicle at the car vacuums.
Juvenile seriously hurt after early-morning shooting in Baton Rouge

BATON ROUGE - A juvenile victim was rushed to a hospital early Thursday morning after a shooting just off Florida Boulevard. The Baton Rouge Police Department said the shooting was reported around 4 a.m. on Windsor Drive just north of Florida Boulevard. Police said the victim arrived at a hospital with serious injuries.
Droughts causing concerns for more grass fires amid firework season

PRAIRIEVILLE - A lack of rain and days-long heat advisories are leaving some questioning if they will be able to shoot off fireworks or not. "Still pretty green, but you're starting to see browning in areas, especially when you get close to roadways," Prairieville Fire Chief Mark Stewart said. The...
Roof workers feeling the heat in record temperatures

BATON ROUGE - At 11 a.m., the sweltering sun was already beating down the necks of hardworking roofers at Advanced Exteriors. “It’s not sunny and 75 out there, this is rough," said Chris Brantley, owner of Advanced Exteriors. Brantley says in his 13 years of working with the company,...
EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING for Baton Rouge Metro Area on Friday

On Friday, an EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING is in place from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. for the I-10 Corridor from Baton Rouge to New Orleans. A HEAT ADVISORY will remain for all other parishes and counties. The EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING means heat index values will exceed 113 degrees. Extreme heat and humidity will significantly increase the potential for heat-related illnesses, particularly for those working or participating in outdoor activities. Overnight lows in the 80s, especially in urban areas, will not provide much relief from the heat for those that do not have access to air conditioning or shelters.
College Drive partially shut down due to gas leak Thursday

BATON ROUGE - College Drive was partially closed off Thursday afternoon due to a gas leak reported along the busy roadway. The Baton Rouge Fire Department said northbound lanes were shut down between Perkins Road and I-10 after workers ruptured a line while digging in the area. Crews have since...
