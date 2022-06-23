ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cleveland, OH

Cavaliers Explore Moving Into Top 10, Other Trade Scenarios

By Julian Lee
 2 days ago

The Cavaliers trading for the No. 49 pick opens up a clearer path for other trades, Chris Fedor of Cleveland.com writes.

The franchise could be on the lookout for an additional first-round selection.

A source said early Thursday morning the Cavs like around 20 players in the first-round range. If one starts to slide — similar to 2019, when the Cavs jumped back into the first round for mercurial Kevin Porter Jr . — the Cavs could have enough trade capital to make a deal. The Cavs also have around $4 million in cash remaining to buy a pick, with chairman Dan Gilbert’s blessing to be aggressive.

Cleveland has also had conversations with teams about moving up in the draft, including the exploration of moving into the top 10, Fedor notes while indicating that the salary cap limitations complicate the team’s efforts.

Rival teams outside the lottery continue to call Cleveland about the No. 14 pick and the framework of many of the proposals have included “help-now” players being sent to Ohio. There have also been proposals where the Cavs move down (in the event that a target is not available at No. 14).

More NBA Trade Rumors

