Cavaliers Explore Moving Into Top 10, Other Trade Scenarios
The Cavaliers trading for the No. 49 pick opens up a clearer path for other trades, Chris Fedor of Cleveland.com writes.
The franchise could be on the lookout for an additional first-round selection.
A source said early Thursday morning the Cavs like around 20 players in the first-round range. If one starts to slide — similar to 2019, when the Cavs jumped back into the first round for mercurial Kevin Porter Jr . — the Cavs could have enough trade capital to make a deal. The Cavs also have around $4 million in cash remaining to buy a pick, with chairman Dan Gilbert’s blessing to be aggressive.
Cleveland has also had conversations with teams about moving up in the draft, including the exploration of moving into the top 10, Fedor notes while indicating that the salary cap limitations complicate the team’s efforts.
Rival teams outside the lottery continue to call Cleveland about the No. 14 pick and the framework of many of the proposals have included “help-now” players being sent to Ohio. There have also been proposals where the Cavs move down (in the event that a target is not available at No. 14).
More NBA Trade Rumors
- The Bucks are said to be eyeing a trade-up in the draft with ESPN’s Jonathan Givony hearing from rival teams that Mark Williams or Walker Kessler could be their target. Milwaukee currently owns the No. 24 overall selection, which could be out of range for the top tier of centers in the draft.
- Washington has been willing to discuss Kyle Kuzma and Kentavious Caldwell-Pope in trade talks and the latest buzz is that the team giving up the No. 10 selection to the Pacers for Malcolm Brogdon is unlikely . In our All-Trade NBA Mock Draft, the Cavaliers traded Sexton to the Wizards for KCP (while also swapping the No. 10 and No. 14 overall selections), something that couldn’t be consummated until free agency begins.
- The Sixers are looking for a first-round pick in exchange for Matisse Thybulle as part of three-team trade proposals that would land the franchise a veteran rotation player, Jake Fischer of Bleacher Report shares. Philadelphia has been exploring the market, speaking with a bevy of teams about deals, and Tobias Harris , Danny Green , and the No. 23 pick are all reportedly on the table.
