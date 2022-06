DIBOLL, Texas (KTRE) - A 16-year-old Eagle Scout jumped into action when he saw an 18-wheeler over turn right in front of him. “I grabbed the tools as hard as I can and started beating on it and starting ripping glass out as much as I could, and when I saw him shift over - kicking the windshield out, I was like, ‘ok that’s good, he’s good,’” said Rylan Bradfield.

DIBOLL, TX ・ 3 DAYS AGO