Stone County, MO

Stone County Sheriff’s office looking for wanted man accused of running from officers

By Carrie Winchel
 2 days ago

STONE COUNTY, Mo. — The Stone County Sheriff’s Office is requesting the public’s help finding a man who they said nearly hit a Missouri Highway Patrol trooper and then ran from officers.

A Facebook post from the Stone County Sheriff’s Office said Jordan Tinker nearly hit the trooper Wednesday evening in Taney County, then ran from officers in Christian County. The post said when Stone County authorities tried to stop Tinker Wednesday, he ran away.

That stop in Stone County led to a manhunt near Reeds Spring Junction.

Tinker is wanted on warrants in Taney County for violating probation, and in Stone County for domestic assault and property damage.

The Stone County Sheriff’s office said Tinker lives in Reeds Spring but is frequently seen in Taney County and Christian County. Anyone who sees him should call 911.

bransontrilakesnews.com

Crane women ejected, serious injured in motorcycle crash

A woman from Crane sustained serious injuries in a motorcycle crash on Saturday, June 18, two miles north of Galena. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reported Kari Eads, 54, of Crane was traveling south on Highway AA, when the floorboard of her Harley Davidson Motorcycle drug on the roadway as she was rounding a curve and caused her to lose control. The motorcycle went off of the roadway and Eads was ejected from the motorcycle.
CRANE, MO
933kwto.com

Charges Filed in Deadly Crash in Springfield

Court documents show that prosecutors have charged a man from Springfield in a crash that killed a pedestrian. Prosecutors have charged David Busick with DWI involving a death and with reckless and imprudent driving after investigators say he struck and killed 43-year-old Matthew Wood last year. The incident occurred the...
SPRINGFIELD, MO
bransontrilakesnews.com

Branson two vehicle crash leaves three seriously injured

Two men and a woman were serious injured in a two vehicle crash on Saturday, June 18, one mile west of Branson. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reported Jacob Wynn, 33, was traveling east on Missouri-376 at a high rate of speed when his 2014 BMW 320i failed to negotiate a curve, crossed the center of the road and struck and incoming westbound 2007 Toyota Tacoma head-on, being driven by Robert Blivin, 62, of Herculaneum, Missouri. Both vehicles then traveled off the north side of the roadway.
BRANSON, MO
KYTV

CRIME STOPPERS: Have you seen this Greene County fugitive?

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Springfield police are asking the public to be on the lookout for a fugitive. She’s wanted on several stealing charges and DWI in Greene County. Officers say 22-year-old Antayia Laurice Foxx also goes by the alias Destiny Johnson. Court records show she faces four additional counts of stealing in Greene County. Detectives believe Foxx is connected to cases of vandalism and identity theft.
GREENE COUNTY, MO
KOLR10 News

Springfield police standoff ends, two found dead at separate scenes

This story has been updated with the names of those involved and what Springfield Police said happened Wednesday afternoon: SPRINGFIELD, Mo.– An hours-long standoff came to an end at around 6:30 p.m. on Wednesday, after police said they entered a residence to find one man dead inside. Springfield Police Department said on June 22 authorities […]
SPRINGFIELD, MO
