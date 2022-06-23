ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Amherst, NY

Canadian woman convicted for trafficking polar bear, walrus skulls

By Nick Veronica
News 8 WROC
News 8 WROC
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0LD0HC_0gK5x2tz00

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — An undercover agent in Amherst helped the U.S. attorney convict a Canadian woman of trafficking protected wildlife.

U.S. Attorney Trini E. Ross on Thursday announced Vanessa Rondeau, 27, of Montreal was sentenced to one year of supervised release and ordered to pay a $40,000 criminal fine. She also had to pay restitution to the United States Fish and Wildlife Service (FWS) for the purchases made during the sting.

Hold the phone, WNY is getting a new area code

Rondeau allegedly agreed to sell two separate polar bear skulls to the undercover agent in 2020 and 2021, the U.S. Attorney’s office said. In one of the sales, they said, she allegedly entered the U.S. at the Champlain, N.Y. port of entry with the skull, in violation of the Endangered Species Act. She then proceeded to a shipping business to complete the sale.

Rondeau also illegally trafficked other protected wildlife, the U.S Attorney’s Office said, by shipping and/or bringing wildlife from Canada to the United States without being declared to the FWS. The total value of the wildlife Rondeau was caught illegally trafficking was approximately $37,204, they said.

A photo provided by the U.S. Attorney’s Office identified more than a dozen other animal skulls that were confiscated in the case, belonging to the following animals:

  • Polar bear (x5)
  • Grizzly bear
  • Brown bear
  • Lion
  • Tiger
  • Wolf
  • Walrus (x2)
  • Harp seal
  • Gray seal
  • Aardwolf
  • Wolverine
  • And a hippopotamus tusk

A second photo showed more than two dozen skulls or other animal parts, though they were not identified.

  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=20Q1cg_0gK5x2tz00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=05NmDc_0gK5x2tz00
Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to RochesterFirst.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Power 93.7 WBLK

Raccoon Killed In Erie County After Couple Takes It To Pet Store

A raccoon is dead after a couple in Erie County decided to take it to a pet store to shop for food. The poor little 'trash panda' was executed by wildlife officials in order to test it for rabies, which can only be done after it is dead (which seems like a severely flawed method of testing). The test came back negative. The New York State Department of Environmental Conservation's Division of Law Enforcement reported the crime on Wednesday, June 22, 2022.
ERIE COUNTY, NY
News 8 WROC

NY teen accused of impersonating principal, threatening students

ERIE COUNTY, N.Y. (WWTI) — A 15-year-old from Erie County in New York is facing felony charges after allegedly threatening students to get them to send explicit photos of themselves. According to New York State Police, a complaint was made in June by the Grand Island School District regarding several students being threatened if explicit photos […]
ERIE COUNTY, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Champlain, NY
Amherst, NY
Crime & Safety
City
Amherst, NY
City
Buffalo, NY
96.1 The Breeze

Man Loses COVID Mandate Lawsuit in Western New York

A Niagara Falls man did not like the COVID-19 vaccination and testing rules his employer enacted, and the consequences he faced if he did not follow those same rules. That man, identified as 55-year-old Julian A. Urban, was released from his job as a computer technical support specialist at Erie 1 BOCES in West Seneca. Urban refused to submit to any vaccines or testing. Since the New York State Health Department requested all school staff to either be vaccinated or submit to routine testing, he was let go from his position.
NIAGARA FALLS, NY
WIVB

“We are disgusted”: Oxford Pennant gives employees paid day off, donates $1K to Planned Parenthood

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A Buffalo business said it’s disgusted with the U.S. Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Roe v. Wade and gave their employees a paid day off. Pennant manufacturer, Oxford Pennant, took to Twitter Friday afternoon with a simple message, “We are disgusted. Oxford Pennant is closed.” The tweet was signed by co-founders Brett Mikoll and Dave Horesh.
BUFFALO, NY
WGRZ TV

North Tonawanda Police warn residents of mail scam

NORTH TONAWANDA, N.Y. — North Tonawanda Police are warning people on Facebook about a scam that's going around in people's mailboxes. Police shared the copy of the scam, where it asks the person receiving the letter to show their support for the police department by completing a survey. The...
NORTH TONAWANDA, NY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Sting
wnynewsnow.com

Accused Drug Dealer Charged Federally For Causing “Serious Bodily Injury”

BUFFALO – An accused Jamestown drug dealer is facing federal charges connected to the alleged sale of narcotics that has resulted in “serious bodily injury.”. The U.S. Attorney’s Office in Buffalo announced the federal grand jury indictment against 43-year-old Bradley Knapp on Thursday. Between January 2019, and...
JAMESTOWN, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Polar Bear#Canadian#Wny#Lion Tiger Wolf Walrus#Gray
96.1 The Breeze

U-Turn At Peace Bridge Leaves Group From Buffalo In Big Trouble

Not everyone had a wonderful Father's Day this year, in fact, one group of people might have wished they just stayed inside on Father's Day 2022. According to a press release issued by the U.S. Customs and Border Protection, a car traveled into the Port of Buffalo via the Peace Bridge on Buffalo's West Side on Sunday, June 19, 2022, and did a u-turn on the bridge, which required them to stop at a border inspection booth.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Country
Canada
96.9 WOUR

15-Year-Old Allegedy Impersonates Grand Island School Principal; Demands Explicit Photos from Students

A teenager is facing multiple felony charges after allegedly impersonating a school principal and demanding inappropriate pictures of students. The New York State Police (NYSP) says that the Bureau of Criminal Investigation based out of the Clarence barracks along with the NYSP Computer Crimes Unit and the Department of Homeland Security worked in tandem after receiving a complaint made in the early part of June 2022.
GRAND ISLAND, NY
News 8 WROC

News 8 WROC

16K+
Followers
12K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

The CBS affiliate in Rochester, New York. Local news. Local people. The team you can trust.

 https://www.rochesterfirst.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy