Crash on I-75 in Hartwell blocking lanes, causing delays

CINCINNATI — Southbound I-71 is seeing delays after a crash has blocked the two rights lanes, Friday afternoon. The crash was reported at 4:33 p.m. by police just before the I-75 interchange. Traffic is backed up to the Reading Road exit and is seeing delays exceeding 30 minutes due...
KENTON COUNTY, Ky. — The Kenton County police are investigating a single-vehicle motorcycle collision that left one dead on I-75 southbound. At around 4:45 p.m. Fort Mitchell police to a single-vehicle motorcycle collision on I-75 southbound around mile market 187.2. Police found the lone operator and sole rider of...
CINCINNATI — UPDATE:. The crash blocking the ramp from eastbound I-74 toward northbound I-75 has been cleared. The ramp is now reopen to usual traffic. Emergency crews have closed the ramp from eastbound I-74 toward northbound I-75 due to a crash, according to Ohio Department of Transportation cameras. No...
CRESTVIEW HILLS, Ky. — Police are blocking three lanes on WB I-275, using the ramp lane to direct traffic, due to a crash, Friday afternoon. The crash was reported by police at 5:29 p.m. near the I-71/75 interchange. Traffic is backed up to the Turkey Foot Road exit due...
MOWRYSTOWN, Ohio — A section of EB US-62 is closed Friday afternoon after a crash near Stivers Road in Eagle Township. Police reported the crash, which has closed US-62 between Wilson Road and Stivers Rd., at 1:38 p.m. There is no timetable for when the road will be open...
CINCINNATI — Police have closed down Guerley Road due to a crash into a tree, Thursday afternoon. The crash was reported by police at 3:44 p.m. and soon after the road was closed between Tuxworth Avenue and Sunset Avenue. Police reported that the crash caused a tree to fall...
CINCINNATI — UPDATE:. A crash blocking the intersection of Glenway Avenue East and Rapid Run Pike has been cleared by police. The intersection is now open to usual traffic. No injuries were reported in the crash. Police are on scene of an overturned vehicle in West Price Hill. An...
SHARONVILLE, Ohio — Police have blocked off the three left lanes on WB I-275 due to a crash, Thursday evening. The crash was reported by police at 6:47 p.m. at the Mosteller Road exit. Delays of 5 minutes are currently being seen, with expectations that they grow over time.
CINCINNATI — Fire crews are on scene of a small fire that started in the cab of a pick up truck and spread to a house nearby, Friday afternoon. Hamilton County dispatchers were able to confirm that crews began responding to the call at 3:27 p.m. after a fire spread from a truck to the second floor of a home nearby.
CINCINNATI — The Cincinnati Emergency Communications Center began receiving multiple calls reporting a building on fire in Western Hills on Saturday. Upon arrival, first responders found heavy smoke and fire coming from the roof of the Western Hills Live Sports Mall located at 2323 Ferguson Road around 4:15 p.m.
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - Crews are cleaning up after a fire at the Western Hills Sports Mall. Police passing by saw flames shooting out of the top of the building on Ferguson Road and called for help. Officials said flames were reported coming from the roof. It is not clear if...
LEBANON, Ohio (WXIX) -A 74-year-old pedestrian was killed Saturday in Lebanon, according to Ohio State Highway Patrol. Troopers say that one-vehicle accident happened on State Route 48 Bypass between State Route 123 and Monroe Road around 5:30 a.m. OSP says that the driver of a 2014 Honda Accord was traveling...
RIPLEY COUNTY, Ind. — A motorcyclist is dead after a crash in Ripley County on Thursday. It happened around 5 p.m. when Indiana State Police said a car pulling a trailer was turning onto a private driveway. A second car that was traveling behind slowed down to turn right.
NORWOOD, Ohio — ODOT crews have closed a lane along I-71 near Norwood for maintenance Thursday. The left lane along northbound I-71 at the Smith and Edwards roads exit is closed for repairs and maintenance, according to the Ohio Department of Transportation. It is unknown when the lane will...
BURLINGTON, Ky. — The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet announced restrictions will begin along KY-18/Burlington Pike for a milling and resurfacing project Monday. Single-lane closures will take effect along KY-18 between Orient Street and Ridge Road from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m. Sunday nights through Friday mornings. Authorities advise motorists to...
NORWOOD, Ohio — The Ohio Department of Transportation announced multiple lane closures along I-71 for bridge work beginning Friday. Northbound I-71 will be closed at the Robertson Avenue overpass on Friday while ODOT crews repair the structure. Single-lane closures will take effect at 7 p.m. along northbound I-71 at...
CLEVES, Ohio — Multiple emergency crews were on the scene of a trench collapse at a construction site in Miami Township Friday. The Hamilton County Sheriff's Office confirmed, around 1:52 p.m. sheriff deputies along with Miami Township Fire crews were dispatched to the 4000-block of Foxpoint Ridge on a report of a person trapped in a collapsed trench.
BUTLER TOWNSHIP — A SWAT standoff ended with one in custody at a sports bar in Butler Township Friday night. Crews were called to a suicidal man at Wings Sports Bar & Grille on North Dixie Drive around 10 p.m., according to Huber Heights Dispatchers. Crews on the scene...
