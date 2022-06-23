ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
2022 Saints Training Camp: Reporting Dates and Location Set

By John Hendrix
SaintsNewsNetwork
SaintsNewsNetwork
 2 days ago

We're one step closer to training camp, as we have the official reporting dates and location for the Saints.

The NFL revealed training camp reporting dates and locations for all 32 teams on Thursday afternoon. The Saints will be once again staying home at their practice facility in Metairie, and the rookies report on July 19. Veterans will join them a week later on July 26.

New Orleans has their first preseason game is on the road against the Texans on Saturday, Aug. 13, and the team will have a quick turnaround the following week with joint practices in Green Bay with the Packers leading up to their second contest on Friday, Aug. 19. The Saints will then be at home for their preseason finale on Friday, Aug. 26.

We should get the team's practice schedule in mid-July. As we're just about a month away from things, all eyes will be shifting to the statuses of Michael Thomas, Taysom Hill, Payton Turner, and Marcus Davenport.

