Kansas City, MO

Man accused of injuring stranger riding Kansas City bus

By Heidi Schmidt
 2 days ago

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Police are looking for a man accused of assaulting a stranger on a Kansas City bus.

According to police, the man walked up to the victim, headbutted him and broke the victim’s nose.

The attack happened shortly before 1 p.m. on April 12 as the bus reached Bannister and Holmes roads. The man then left the bus and ran away.

Police ask anyone who can help identify the man to call its Assault Squad at 816-234-5227.

You may be eligible for a reward if your tip helps police solve the case.

