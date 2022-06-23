ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
West Sacramento, CA

CHP launches ‘Join the CHP 1,000’ program to recruit officers

By Bianca Ventura
KESQ News Channel 3
KESQ News Channel 3
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0s2KMx_0gK5wXOs00

The California Highway Patrol is looking to fill 1,000 positions.

One of the reasons the department is short staffed is because their academy in West Sacramento was closed during the pandemic. However, it is back open and the department is ready to hire.

Jason Montez, San Gorgonio CHP public information officer, has served with the department for 15 years.

Montez says the department is looking to fill these positions to better serve the community.

"It will help us have faster response times, just to provide better safety, service and security to the people here in California," says Montez.

He alo tells me the CHP recently launched their 'Join the CHP 1,000' program in an effort to recruit more officers.

"If you're committed to serving the people of California, then we'll provide you the training," adds Montez.

That training takes place just up North in West Sacramento, and there have been some changes to the academy that may benefit onboarding cadets.

"It used to be a 27 week academy, and now it's 24 weeks. So that made it a little bit easier on families," says Montez.

After people go through the hiring process to become a cadet they can do the following, "You get to choose a dream sheet, and you write down the offices that you would like to go to that are available. Then you get selected to those offices based on how you performed in the academy," says officer Montez.

He also says the department offers a lot of variety, "There's a number of different departments that we have. We have a SWAT team in Sacramento, we actually have some boats that the CHP offers as well. We are on a lot of different task forces. So we have like some stolen vehicle task forces, you can become an investigator."

Another incentive is paid training at the academy.

In order to join the CHP candidates must meet the following requirements: be between the ages of 20-35, have a high school diploma or GED, be a U.S. citizen and have no felony convictions.

The department is looking to fill several positions including dispatchers and auto technicians.

If you are interested in joining or know a friend or family member who may interested, you can find more details at jointhechp1000.com

The post CHP launches ‘Join the CHP 1,000’ program to recruit officers appeared first on KESQ .

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
FOX40

Turlock woman assaulted by delivery driver

TURLOCK, Calif. (KTXL) — The Turlock Police Department arrived to the 2300 block of Lander Avenue on Friday after getting a call of an Amazon driver attacking a woman near her front door, according to police. Police said when they arrived to the home at 11:31 a.m., they found two men restraining Ryan Lee Crisp, […]
TURLOCK, CA
FOX40

What is that pyramid-shaped building next to the Sacramento River?

WEST SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — One of the most unique buildings in the Sacramento region gets a lot of attention due to its pyramid shape and location next to the Sacramento River.  The West Sacramento landmark, officially known as the Ziggurat, is located on Third Street and is visible while driving on the Tower Bridge […]
SACRAMENTO, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
West Sacramento, CA
Crime & Safety
State
California State
City
West Sacramento, CA
City
Sacramento, CA
Local
California Crime & Safety
KESQ News Channel 3

News Channel 3 Investigates: Seismic Deadline

Public hospitals throughout California, including Desert Regional Medical Center in Palm Springs, are just eight years away from radical changes-- unless certain state requirements are met. The hospitals are in need of millions of dollars to make mandatory upgrades, which would ensure the facilities would still work after a major earthquake. If the 2030 deadline The post News Channel 3 Investigates: Seismic Deadline appeared first on KESQ.
PALM SPRINGS, CA
KCRA.com

Jim Cooper to become Sacramento County's next sheriff

SACRAMENTO COUNTY, Calif. — Several weeks after California's primary election, Sacramento County has a new sheriff for the first time in 10 years. Democrat Jim Cooper beat out candidate and current undersheriff Jim Barnes for the position, after Barnes conceded the race Friday night, a news release from Cooper's team said on Saturday. He'll become the first Black sheriff Sacramento County has ever seen.
SACRAMENTO COUNTY, CA
FOX40

Sacramento law enforcement recover 5 pounds of crystal meth during bust

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — Several Sacramento area law enforcement agencies joined together in searching two locations in Sacramento and West Sacramento that resulted in the seizure of five pounds of crystal meth, a ghost gun, three handguns and $50,000 in cash. The searches were conducted on June 21, according to the Sacramento Police Department. The […]
SACRAMENTO, CA
FOX40

Reno woman that was reported missing in Sacramento has been found

SACRAMENTO, Calif (KTXL) — A Reno woman who had been reported missing in Sacramento was found Saturday. According to the missing person report, 23-year-old Nayeli Imani Harrison went missing on June 14. Harrison’s mother told FOX40 Saturday that Nayeli’s phone was broken and she had no way of contacting her family. After several days of […]
SACRAMENTO, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Chp
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
KTVU FOX 2

California father, son identified in fatal rafting accident

BELLINGHAM, Wash. - A 55-year-old California man and his 10-year-old son were identified as the victims who died in last week’s fatal rafting incident on the Nooksack River. John Coleman of Berkeley, California, and his son died when they were swept downriver after a raft overturned on the North Fork of the Nooksack River Tuesday, June 14, the Whatcom County Sheriff’s Office told The Bellingham Herald in an email.
FOX40

Mandatory evacuations in Lincoln, Sheridan area due to fire

PLACER COUNTY, Calif. (KTXL) — There are mandatory evacuations due to a fire in the Lincoln and Sheridan area, according to the Placer County Sheriff’s Office.  The evacuations are ordered for Ranch House Road and deputies are assisting with the evacuations. The area of Camp Far West to Ranch House Road is under an evacuation […]
LINCOLN, CA
FOX40

Burned boat to remain in Sacramento River

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — A Sacramento County spokesperson said that an 85-foot boat that caught fire Tuesday in the Sacramento River would remain in the water. The spokesperson said that there is no funding to remove the vessel since no owner has been identified and there are no local or state funds available to remove […]
KESQ News Channel 3

KESQ News Channel 3

Palm Springs, CA
17K+
Followers
4K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news and information in Palm Springs, CA from KESQ News Channel 3, the Desert's News Leader.

 https://kesq.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy