ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Youngstown, OH

Jim Tressel Steps Down as Youngstown State President

By Madison Williams
Sports Illustrated
Sports Illustrated
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2nquUV_0gK5wSzF00

The former Ohio State coach will officially retire from the role on Feb. 1, 2023.

View the original article to see embedded media.

Former Ohio State coach Jim Tressel will no longer act as president of Youngstown State University starting early next year, the school announced Wednesday .

Tressel has been president of the university since 2014. He will officially be done with his duties on Feb. 1, 2023. Until then, he plans “to work seven days a week for the next seven months.”

The 69-year-old said it was time for him to retire and focus on spending time with his family now after working with colleges since 1975, a year after he graduated college.

“It has been truly a blessing and labor of love to serve Youngstown State University,” Tressel said. “I cannot thank my family enough for allowing my schedule, and the needs of our university, to take priority and center stage. It is now only fair to have Ellen, our wonderful children and grandchildren, extended family, friends and former students, set the schedule.”

Tressel previously coached the Youngstown State’s football team from 1986–2000. He led the team to four national championship wins in the NCAA’s Division 1-AA, which is now known as the Football Championship Subdivision.

After his 15-year career at Youngstown State, Tressel was the head coach of Ohio State from 2001–10. The team went 6–4 in bowl games during his tenure there.

More CFB Coverage:

For more Ohio State coverage, go to Buckeyes Now

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
landgrantholyland.com

Big moments in Ohio State football history: The 1974 Rose Bowl

The Ohio State Buckeyes, under coach Woody Hayes, had been good – nationally good – for quite a while. But the 1973 season was special. The Buckeyes simply dominated their opponents. They started the season with victories over Minnesota (56-7), TCU (37-3), and Washington State (27-3). Then, there was the middle-of-the-season quartet of shutouts: 24-0 versus Wisconsin, 60-0 over Northwestern, 30-0 against the Illini, and 35-0 over Michigan State. The Buckeyes entered the season ranked No. 3 and moved to No. 1 after the TCU game.
COLUMBUS, OH
Eleven Warriors

Ohio State Adds Second Walk-On With Citadel Transfer Forward Owen Spencer

Ohio State added its second walk-on of the month on Friday. Citadel transfer forward Owen Spencer, a 6-foot-9 forward who hails from Cincinnati's Turpin High School, is the latest addition to the Buckeye roster, a team spokesperson confirmed to Eleven Warriors after an initial report from Adam Jardy of the Columbus Dispatch.
CINCINNATI, OH
FanSided

Ohio State Football recruiting won’t slow down now

It’s the heat of summer right now. That means that it’s peak recruiting time right now. The Ohio State football program has taken advantage of that and has landed three strong recruits in the past week. Now is no time to slow down for the Buckeyes. The Buckeyes...
OHIO STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Ohio State
Local
Ohio Sports
City
Youngstown, OH
Youngstown, OH
Sports
whbc.com

Jim Tressel Announces His Retirement

Former Ohio State football coach Jim Tressel speaks after being annnounced as vice president for strategic engagement at the University of Akron Thursday, Feb. 2, 2012, in Akron, Oho. (AP Photo/Mark Duncan) Jim Tressel will retire effective February 1, 2023. He will speak to the media Thursday morning at 10:45am....
AKRON, OH
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jim Tressel
The Spun

Look: Photos Surface Of Ohio State Football's New Turf

Last fall, Ohio State announced that it would be replacing the turf at "The Horseshoe," which was last installed in 2014. In February, the Buckeyes revealed their design for the new turf, and now, we have some actual photos of how it is coming along. Buckeye Scoop's Tom Orr captured...
COLUMBUS, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ohio State University#College Football#College Sports#Ohio State Reveals
iheart.com

Intel Delays Groundbreaking for Ohio Chip Plant

( Columbus, Ohio ) - Governor Mike DeWine called it "a great day in Ohio history" when he announced in January that Intel was investing $20 billion to build a semiconductor manufacturing plant in Licking County. It was part of a jobs development deal that had Ohio offering $2 billion in tax breaks and incentives, and it had the potential to grow into a $100 billion dollar investment by Intel over time.
OHIO STATE
FOXBusiness

Ohio State QB C.J. Stroud gets $150,000 Mercedes-Benz SUV in NIL deal

Talk about scoring a touchdown. Canton, Ohio's Sarchione Auto Gallery has inked a name, image, likeness (NIL) deal with Ohio State quarterback C.J. Stroud that will see the Heisman Trophy finalist cruising around in a variety of high-end vehicles through the upcoming season. Stroud led the team to an 11-2...
CANTON, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NCAA
columbusunderground.com

Aficionadough: Iacono’s Ristorante – Run to the (Shawnee) Hills for the Best Pizza Buffet of Our Times

Some people love parades. I love a buffet. In 2016, I did an extensive survey of lunchtime pizza buffets in Columbus. In that era, I determined that the Iacono’s pizza buffet (at 4452 Kenny Rd.), while the most expensive pizza buffet offering, was definitely the best choice in town. Subsequently, I patronized the Kenny Road lunch buffet no fewer than 50 times through MLK Day 2020. It was the only buffet that ever mattered. Then a global pandemic blew up the restaurant business. Iacono’s never closed the Kenny Road location, but hours were reduced and the dumped dine-in service has not yet returned for any day of the week.
COLUMBUS, OH
visitdublinohio.com

5 Paths to Outdoor Bliss in Dublin

If you’re like us, you know that time with family and friends is precious. Sometimes, the best memories are made outdoors. That’s why, here in Dublin, our parks and open spaces percolate with warm community spirit. You’ll find us downright neighborly. Dublin welcomes you to enjoy a gentle getaway where you’ll have room to roam, creature comforts close by, and fresh air for miles. Curious?
DUBLIN, OH
Sports Illustrated

Sports Illustrated

78K+
Followers
35K+
Post
26M+
Views
ABOUT

Deliver premier journalism and give unparalleled perspective on the world of sports.

Comments / 0

Community Policy