Lynx Star Sylvia Fowles Cleared to Play After Injury

By Jelani Scott
 2 days ago

The WNBA legend was named to her eighth All-Star game on Wednesday.

View the original article to see embedded media.

Lynx star Sylvia Fowles has been cleared for a return to action after missing the last five games with a cartilage injury in her right knee, the team announced.

The 36-year-old, who has not played since suffering a knee injury against the Liberty on June 7 , will be available to play in Thursday night’s home game against the Mercury. The veteran center is currently averaging 16.5 points, 10.3 rebounds and 1.3 blocks in 12 starts this season.

Fowles was voted to her eighth All-Star game Wednesday and named one of 10 starters for the WNBA’s marquee event on July 10. The 15-year vet was also named a co-captain alongside Las Vegas’s A’ja Wilson and Seattle’s Sue Bird and Breanna Stewart.

As the WNBA legend prepares to continue what will likely be her last season, Fowles rejoins Minnesota amid a difficult campaign. Currently, the Lynx (4–13) sit in last place in the Western Conference and are just two days removed from snapping a five-game losing streak that began against New York over two weeks ago.

