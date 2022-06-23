Strand Summer Slam Free Festival in Lake George July 4th Weekend

HADLEY — It’s hard to believe anyone would equate the rustic, quiet town of Hadley with glitz and glamour. Yet back in the 1950s, a farm on Dean Mountain Road was a gathering place for Hollywood and Broadway elites – Mickey Rooney, Humphrey Bogart, Debbie Reynolds, Nat King Cole, Perry Como and later, chess legend Bobby Fischer. They often flew in on its private airstrip to visit and stay with the stage and film lyricist Joseph McCarthy Jr., and his wife, actress Veronica Lake, famed for her sexy peek-a-boo hairstyle and femme fatal roles.
