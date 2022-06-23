ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lake George, NY

Strand Summer Slam Free Festival in Lake George July 4th Weekend

By Saratoga TODAY, Entertainment
 3 days ago

LAKE GEORGE — The Strand Theatre, located in Hudson Falls, presents the Strand Summer Slam Concert Series at the Charles R. Wood Park at Lake George Festival Commons....

Troy Record

Longtime Spa City resident celebrates 106th birthday

SARATOGA SPRINGS, N.Y. — Longtime Spa City resident Elizabeth “Bet” Smith celebrated her 106th birthday on Sunday, marking the start of a new year for the beloved centenarian. Born on June 26, 1916, Smith has experienced a lot in her 106 years, and she’s still finding ways...
Q 105.7

See The Adirondacks In A Hot Air Balloon

I watched my son's baseball game last weekend, and on this beautiful Sunday were several hot air balloons up in the sky. They were so graceful and pretty. All I thought was the view had to be spectacular. A hot air balloon is on my bucket list for me, especially...
94.3 Lite FM

Insanely Popular Cookie Pop-Up Returns to Hudson Valley

What is the Hudson Valley's favorite cookie? Many believe that the favorite is the s'more flavored Mallomar. When Mallomar cookies hit the shelves people go crazy and I can't help but feel bad for them. The Hudson Valley region of New York has so many awesome bakeries that offer spectacular...
Lake George, NY
vigourtimes.com

Hadley property has a Hollywood twist

HADLEY — It’s hard to believe anyone would equate the rustic, quiet town of Hadley with glitz and glamour. Yet back in the 1950s, a farm on Dean Mountain Road was a gathering place for Hollywood and Broadway elites – Mickey Rooney, Humphrey Bogart, Debbie Reynolds, Nat King Cole, Perry Como and later, chess legend Bobby Fischer. They often flew in on its private airstrip to visit and stay with the stage and film lyricist Joseph McCarthy Jr., and his wife, actress Veronica Lake, famed for her sexy peek-a-boo hairstyle and femme fatal roles.
North Country Public Radio

Fifty years of fusing found stone and metal in Wells, NY

For fifty years, Adirondack artist John Van Alstine has been creating sculptures, sometimes monumental in size, from found stone, discarded steel beams and chunks of wood. His home and art space in Wells, NY, includes workshops, a historic lumber mill and an outdoor sculpture garden along the west branch of the Sacandaga River.
NEWS10 ABC

‘East Road 10’ will soon be ready for adoption

GLOVERSVILLE, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The East Road 10 are well on the road to recovery after they were rescued from a home in Fulton County earlier this month. The Fulton County Regional SPCA taking them under their paw; from matted fur and malnutrition to happy and healthy.  “It’s just the most amazing feeling to see […]
Troy Record

Fade to Gray: Life of a columnist

For those of you who have never written a weekly column, I thought I’d share what it’s like. Before we get to that though, let me remind you how I came to writing this column more than twenty years ago. Back around 1995 I was working freelance for...
96.9 WOUR

Great Escape Fully Open for Season With 1 Major Change! What Is It?

When Six Flags Great Escape opens in Queensbury, you know Summer has officially arrived! As of today the park will be open 7 days a week! The water park will be open each day from 12 noon until 5:30pm and the amusement park will be open each day from 11am until 6pm. There will be some extended hours for holidays and weekends from now until Monday September 5th, Labor Day.
adirondackalmanack.com

ADK Park: Recent Environmental Conservation Police News

The New York State Department of Environmental Conservation’s (DEC) Division of Law Enforcement enforces the 71 chapters of New York State’s Environmental Conservation Law (ECL), protecting fish and wildlife and preserving environmental quality across New York. In 1880, the first eight Game Protectors proudly began serving to protect the natural resources and people of New York State. In 2021, 282 Environmental Conservation Police Officers (ECOs) and Investigators across the state responded to 26,207 calls and worked on cases that resulted in 11,562 tickets or arrests for violations ranging from deer poaching to solid waste dumping, illegal mining, the black market pet trade, and excessive emissions violations.
olive92.com

Fire in East Bay Hills prompts evacuations in Albany

ALBANY — A vegetation fire burning on the west side of Albany hill has prompted an evacuation order for residents in the neighborhood. Residents of Gateview, Hillside, and Taft Street need to evacuate immediately, according to an alert sent from the mayor’s office Sunday afternoon. An initial evacuation center is setting up at Golden Gate Fields.
