WASHINGTON - There appeared to be no let-up Saturday as Americans angered by the Supreme Court's overturning of Roe v. Wade hit the streets for a second day of mass protests. From Washington, D.C., where the conservatives on the court Friday swept aside a half-century of precedent to do away with the law, all the way to the West Coast, there were angry, raucous protests against a ruling that almost immediately made access to abortions all-but-impossible in half the country.

WASHINGTON, DC ・ 12 HOURS AGO