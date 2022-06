Hinton WV - (Hinton News) Meals are being served to area children at multiple locations this summer at no cost. Breakfast and lunch are served daily between June 13 and July 29 for anyone aged 18 or younger. Breakfast is available at Hinton Area Elementary School and Summers County High School from 8:30 until 9 a.m. Lunch is served at the following places and times. Hinton Area Elementary - 11:30 a.m. until noon Summers County High School - 11:30 a.m. until noon Jumping Branch Elementary School - 11 a.m. until 11:25 a.m. Bellepoint Park - 11:45 a.m. until 12:10 p.m. Hedrick House Apartments - 12:30 p.m. until 12:55 p.m. Greenbrier Terrace Apartments - 1:10 p.m. until 1:35 p.m. Daily menus are available on the Summers County Board of Education website. The post Free food is available to children in Summers County the summer appeared first on The Hinton News.

SUMMERS COUNTY, WV ・ 3 DAYS AGO