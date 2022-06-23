ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tempe, AZ

Tempe HVAC company launches award program for local heroes

 2 days ago

PriceMyAC.com, a technology forward HVAC company, announced the launch of ‘Making the World a Cooler Place’ awards to honor ordinary citizens who humbly and quietly make an impact through community service, volunteering and philanthropy.

‘Making the World a Cooler Place’ celebrates everyday heroes who are committed to supporting various community efforts from education, social justice and sustainability, among others, all geared towards uplifting the human spirit.

PriceMyAC.com recently honored Chandler resident and long-time Rotarian, Machel Considine, with the inaugural award.

“These awards are meant to be meaningful and demonstrate our company’s culture and ongoing dedication to community support, as well as a deep and personal pride in recognizing citizens who make an impact through their efforts,” said John Lamont, CEO of PriceMyAC.com, in a statement. “There is more to running a company than making a profit. We care deeply about our community and the people who make it great.”

Custom designed by artist Debra Lee Murrow, founder COLORME Art Spa, the award reflects values that are near and dear to Machel Considine’s heart.

“I was humbled to be selected as the artist to create this award that honors amazing people,” said Murrow. “Making the World a Cooler Place is a very special program and I’m inspired by the people it recognizes.”

A dedicated Rotarian, Considine has spent decades supporting social justice, equality and education.

In its first year, ‘Making the World a Cooler Place’ award program will recognize two citizens for their contributions and community service. In 2023, the program will grow to honor four citizens and present the awards on a quarterly basis. Eventually, the company plans to honor a recipient each month.

