Attorney General James vows to protect New Yorkers in wake of Supreme Court ruling
By Staff Report
FingerLakes1
2 days ago
New York Attorney General Letitia James today released the following statement after the U.S. Supreme Court issued a ruling in New York State Rifle & Pistol Association v. Bruen, overturning New York’s century-old proper cause requirement in its concealed carry gun licensing law, a common-sense law that has allowed New York...
New York Attorney General Letitia James today continued her fierce defense of reproductive freedom following the U.S. Supreme Court decision to overturn Roe v. Wade (Roe) and Planned Parenthood v. Casey (Casey) by issuing an advisory in multiple languages reminding New Yorkers abortion is legal and protected in New York state.
Is a tenant legally allowed to not pay their landlord in New York State? If you rent an apartment or house in New York, there may be certain times when you can withhold or reduce your rent payment to your landlord. Thankfully, for renters, New York offers a number of protections against slumlords or landlords who just can't seem to fix problems in a timely manner.
Capital Region and state lawmakers are reacting to the Supreme Court's decision to overturn Roe v. Wade:. The United States Supreme Court, in a 6-3 decision today, overturned the landmark 1973 ruling in Roe v. Wade, thereby eliminating the right to an abortion in America. New York Lieutenant Governor Antonio...
NEW YORK - Soon after the U.S. Supreme Court announced its decision Friday striking down Roe v. Wade and giving the states the power to decide abortion regulations, political leaders from former President Barack Obama to New York Gov. Kathy Hochul weighed in. "Today, the Supreme Court not only reversed...
NEW YORK (PIX11) — New York City and State liberal lawmakers continue working on drafting legislation to ban guns in crowded spaces on Friday following the Supreme Court’s ruling on concealed carry. “We do not need people entering our subways, our restaurants, our movie theaters with concealed weapons,” Gov. Kathy Hochul said. “We don’t need […]
ALBANY, N.Y. — New York Gov. Kathy Hochul said she is bringing state lawmakers back on Thursday to consider gun safety legislation in response to the Supreme Court striking down key portions of the state's licensing law.The court on Thursday overturned the state law that required that people applying for a concealed carry permit demonstrate a specific need to have a gun in public. The court's conservative majority said that violated the Second Amendment, which they interpreted as protecting people's right to carry a gun for self-defense outside the home.Hochul called the decision "reckless and reprehensible" as she announced she will convene a special session."Since the decision was released, I have been working around the clock with our partners in the legislature to craft gun safety legislation in response to this ruling that will protect New Yorkers," she said in a prepared statement.New York officials are considering restrictions on concealed carry in "sensitive locations," such as government buildings and bars. They're also looking at implementing specific training for permit applicants, among other options.
NEW YORK -- The Supreme Court's decision to overturn Roe v. Wade could have implications in the New York governor's race.Gov. Kathy Hochul is trying to energize her voters and call attention to the ruling that could hurt the winner of the Republican primary, CBS2's Marcia Kramer reported Friday. Never let a good crisis go unexploited. It's one of the first rules of politics. Expect Hochul to mention the ruling early and often leading into the November election. The Republican nominee will probably try to change the subject. Web Extra: N.Y. Gov. Democratic Primary Debate | Republican Primary Debate"So we go forth, discouraged by the...
NEW YORK — (AP) — New York's Democratic leaders aim to preserve as many restrictions as possible on carrying a handgun in public after the U.S. Supreme Court on Thursday struck down key portions of the state's gun-licensing law. State and New York City officials are zeroing in...
ALBANY, NY – Today, the US Supreme Court ruling that New York’s century law old conceal carry that requires New Yorkers to have proper cause to get a license, violates the U.S. Constitution. NewsChannel 34’sJamie DeLine has the reaction to this decision tonight. In the Supreme Court decision, the highest court in the land now […]
The U.S. Supreme Court struck down New York’s century-old restriction on concealed firearms. The majority of justices sided with gun rights advocates that the state’s “proper cause” requirement to obtain a concealed carry license violates the constitution. The New York State Rifle and Pistol Association, and two individual gun owners, are challenging the century-old New […]
There’s no question about it, survey after survey shows that after surging inflation, the top concern among most New Yorkers is rising crime and being victimized. Our beloved Empire State could fast become “the Empty State” as 319,000 New Yorkers walked out the door last year. The state’s leadership, which at this time, all levers of power are dominated by one voice, must make fighting crime a top priority or we will continue to see many more people escape from New York.
The New York State Departments of Agriculture and Markets (AGM) and Environmental Conservation (DEC) today highlighted several new actions New York State has taken to promote honeybee health and better protect pollinators statewide. Following an update to Agriculture and Markets Law in 2021, AGM launched a beekeeper registration program so that beekeepers can be better assisted in maintaining their colonies in a healthy condition. Additionally, an enhanced communications strategy including new updates to the AGM website and a series of roundtable meetings with beekeepers are aimed at strengthening the connection between beekeepers and state partners. This announcement comes as the State celebrates National Pollinator Week, June 20-26, which was honored with a proclamation issued by Governor Kathy Hochul affirming New York’s continued commitment to supporting New York State’s pollinators.
ALBANY, N.Y. (WENY) – Governor Kathy Hochul directed a pay increase for state lifeguards to help address a staffing shortage at New York State Park beaches and pools. “All New Yorkers deserve the opportunity to safely enjoy our public beaches and pools this summer,” Governor Hochul said. “With a lifeguard shortage threatening access to swimming facilities, we are aggressively recruiting more lifeguards to ensure safe access to outdoor recreation during the summer months.”
In the wake of the recent shootings in Buffalo, New York and at a school in Texas, New York's Governor is calling on schools in the Empire State to install panic alarms in classrooms. According to reports from this week, the move is named Alyssa's Law after a 14-year-old student...
Comments / 0