Utilities commit to clean energy but are not on track to meet goals, report says

By Amy Green
wmfe.org
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA new report shows that utilities across the Southeast — including in Florida — are not on track to meet goals for transitioning to cleaner energy by midcentury. The Southern Alliance...

www.wmfe.org

