David Sandlin being the pitcher who sent Oklahoma to the finals of the College World Series couldn’t have been more perfect in the mind of Skip Johnson. In a way, Oklahoma has been a “David” all year long — as in terms of the “David vs. Goliath” story. There aren’t many outside of Norman that can say they expected the Sooners to last as long as they have, and Johnson spoke about how great of a feeling it is to prove their supporters right, and doubters wrong.

NORMAN, OK ・ 2 DAYS AGO