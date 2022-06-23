CCSO increases enforcement during Crooked River Roundup; Free cab rides offered

Although Seneca was once a thriving lumber town, it is still a robust community Seneca, Oregon is located along Highway 395 between Burns and Canyon City, Oregon. The site around the little community was originally homesteaded in the early 1880s, with ranching the primary economic driver. A post office was established at the site on Sept. 17, 1895, and the first postmaster was Minnie Southworth. The postal authorities wanted a short name, so Mrs. Southworth chose to name it for Judge Seneca Smith of Portland. Judge Smith was her brother-in-law. Seneca Smith was born in Indiana on Aug. 18, 1844....

