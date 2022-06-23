ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Crook County, OR

CCSO increases enforcement during Crooked River Roundup; Free cab rides offered

By Central Oregon Daily News Sources
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Crook County Sheriff’s Office will be conducting a high visibility enforcement event during the Crooked River Roundup, June 23 through June 25 and Horse Races, July 13 through July...

Redmond police encounter 3 aggressive dogs; 2 shot

Redmond Police Department officers were approached by three off-leash dogs while investigating reports of a stolen trailer and its contents on property east of 17th Street in Redmond, according to Lt. Jesse Petersen. Petersen says all three of the dogs were “aggressive” and two of them confronted the detectives while...
REDMOND, OR
CENTRAL OREGON HISTORY: Ranching, lumber community along Silvies River

Although Seneca was once a thriving lumber town, it is still a robust community Seneca, Oregon is located along Highway 395 between Burns and Canyon City, Oregon. The site around the little community was originally homesteaded in the early 1880s, with ranching the primary economic driver. A post office was established at the site on Sept. 17, 1895, and the first postmaster was Minnie Southworth. The postal authorities wanted a short name, so Mrs. Southworth chose to name it for Judge Seneca Smith of Portland. Judge Smith was her brother-in-law. Seneca Smith was born in Indiana on Aug. 18, 1844....
Prineville Police Chief Dale Cummins announces he’ll retire in a week; Larry Seymour set to take the helm

Prineville Police Chief Dale Cummins announced Friday his decision to retire from the Prineville Police Department in just a week, on Friday, July 1, and his successor, Captain Larry Seymour, is ready to become his successor. The post Prineville Police Chief Dale Cummins announces he’ll retire in a week; Larry Seymour set to take the helm appeared first on KTVZ.
PRINEVILLE, OR
SunLife Farm & Ranch — Plants Knowledge with a Bit of Whimsy

(Amy and Jeff Fox | Photo courtesy of SunLife Farm & Ranch) Jeff and Amy Fox are quite OK with being known as the bee ranchers on the purple farm in Prineville. Especially since they have played a large part in creating the buzz about their business, SunLife Farm and Ranch, a small developing farm with beautiful vistas and naturally pristine terrain.
PRINEVILLE, OR
▶️ Crooked River Round-Up returns for 76th year in Prineville

The 76th Crooked River Round-Up kicked off Thursday night in the cowboy capital of Oregon: Prineville. “If you don’t know what’s happening at the Crooked River Round-up then you need to get more in touch with Prineville. It is rodeo time here,” said JJ Harrison, the rodeo clown.
PRINEVILLE, OR
SENECA, OR

