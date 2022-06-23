Weston Residents Asked to Limit Lawn Watering As PFAS Shut Down Another Well

WAUSAU, Wi (Wausau Woodchucks-WSAU) — The Wausau Woodchucks (11-13) took on the Madison Mallards (11-13) with their first game back at Athletic Park after a four day road trip. The Chucks put a commanding thirteen runs on the board to take the victory, 13-2. The Chucks got off to a blazing hot start with a double by Brent Widder (Evansville) to lead off the 1st inning, followed by a single by Hunter Dorraugh (San Jose State), putting runners at the corners. Kevin Kilpatrick (Houston) smashed a single to centerfield, scoring Widder from third. Brock Watkins (BYU) hit a sacrificial fly to score Dorraugh, followed by an electric double by Zach Levenson (Miami) to help Kilpatrick cross the plate. The Woodchucks go up 3-0.

