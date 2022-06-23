ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Weston, WI

Weston Residents Asked to Limit Lawn Watering As PFAS Shut Down Another Well

By Mike Leischner
wsau.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWESTON, WI (WSAU) — Another test of PFAS levels in Weston municipal well #4 has once again shown levels of PFAS above advisory levels handed down by the Department of Health Services. In a news release, Village Administration and Public Works officials say...

wsau.com

wsau.com

Evers names new Portage County judge

STEVENS POINT, WI (WSAU) – Governor Tony Evers has filled a vacancy on the Portage County Circuit Court. Michael Zell was appointed to Branch 1 because of the retirement of Judge Thomas Eagon. Zell will fill out the remainder of Eagon’s term through the end of July, 2023. If...
PORTAGE COUNTY, WI
wsau.com

Inaugural Wings Over Wausau Event Opens Friday

WAUSAU, WI (WSAU) — Wausau Events organizers are debuting a new event this weekend which will feature several elements of other popular events from years past. Executive Director Alissandra Aderholdt says “Wings Over Wausau” will feature both local and professional airshows, local food, and fireworks beginning Friday at the Downtown Wausau Airport.
WAUSAU, WI
wsau.com

Man Accused of East Side Vandalism Spree Enters Plea

WAUSAU, WI (WSAU) — A 48-year-old Weston man accused of breaking windows and doors at several east-side businesses has entered a not guilty plea to charges of disorderly conduct and criminal property damage. Paul Kreft was in a Wausau courtroom this week where a judge set the case to...
WAUSAU, WI
wsau.com

Local Woman Faces Homicide Charges In OD Case

WAUSAU, Wi (WSAU) — A local woman is facing reckless homicide charges for the overdose death of a man from 2021. 40 year old Lyndy Lucas of Weston was arrested on June 15th after being tied to the death of a man in July of last year. Investigators were able to trace the drugs to Lucas. The man’s identity was not released.
WESTON, WI
wsau.com

Chucks & Rafters Both Win

WAUSAU, Wi (Wausau Woodchucks-WSAU) — The Wausau Woodchucks (11-13) took on the Madison Mallards (11-13) with their first game back at Athletic Park after a four day road trip. The Chucks put a commanding thirteen runs on the board to take the victory, 13-2. The Chucks got off to a blazing hot start with a double by Brent Widder (Evansville) to lead off the 1st inning, followed by a single by Hunter Dorraugh (San Jose State), putting runners at the corners. Kevin Kilpatrick (Houston) smashed a single to centerfield, scoring Widder from third. Brock Watkins (BYU) hit a sacrificial fly to score Dorraugh, followed by an electric double by Zach Levenson (Miami) to help Kilpatrick cross the plate. The Woodchucks go up 3-0.
WAUSAU, WI

