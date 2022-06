Carl B. McKee, 85, of Sarasota, Florida and formerly of Jeffersonville and Frankfort, IN, went home to be with his Lord on June 25, 2022 at Tidewell Hospice House in Sarasota, FL. He was born on April 9, 1937 in Frankfort to Alva Warren and Helen Bonetha (Colcord) McKee. He married Carolyn Jeaneanne Hufford in 1956, and they enjoyed 64 years of marriage before her passing in 2020.

