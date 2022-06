(WMBD) — The United States Supreme Court released an opinion Thursday morning that strikes down a New York gun control law, which was deemed too restrictive. The law in question requires those wishing to obtain a concealed carry license to demonstrate a special need for a license, beyond a basic desire for self-defense. The Court’s opinion stated that this law prevented “law-abiding citizens with ordinary self-defense needs from exercising their right to keep and bear arms.”

ILLINOIS STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO